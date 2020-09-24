ROGERSVILLE — Last year it was two massive landslides. This year it’s a worldwide pandemic. Next year it might be a plague of frogs.
Nothing will keep a true “picker” from their quest to find the ultimate junk treasure.
Hawkins County’s 21st annual “12-Mile Yard Sale” is on for Saturday, Oct. 3 on Clinch Valley Road beginning at sunrise and continuing until the vendors decide to go home.
Event co-organizer Karen Berg told the Times News on Monday that despite the COVID-19 crisis, there was no point in canceling this year’s event.
“People are going to do it anyway,” Berg said. “It’s not like we can stop it. They (vendors) said they’re going to do it anyway, so we might as well help them out. There are people who will sell no matter what.”
Every year on the first Saturday in October, the stretch of Clinch Valley Road that runs along the north base of Clinch Mountain between Route 70-N and Route 31 attracts as many as 100 sellers and thousands of visitors looking for hidden treasures or bargains — or just an excuse to get out and view the fall foliage.
Has the pandemic changed the 12-Mile Yard Sale?
In February 2019 heavy rain caused massive landslides on Route 70-N and Route 66-N, closing the two main routes to Clinch Valley Road from Highway 11-W in Rogersville. Neither road reopened until late November.
Despite the inconvenience, the 12-Mile Yard Sale continued in 2019 and was well attended by sellers and buyers. This year there was some doubt as to whether the event would continue due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
That is, until vendors got online and said they’re coming despite the pandemic
“I don’t know how the sellers are feeling, if they’re going to be wearing masks, or if they’d prefer their customers wear masks,” Berg said. “I think people should bring them just in case. But if people weren’t discouraged by landslides last year, I don’t think they’re going to let this (coronavirus pandemic) stop them.”
Berg does ask that anyone who plans on selling contact her through the 12-Mile Yard Sale Facebook page and post where they’re going to be located.
Other 12-Mile Yard Sale “pro tips”
Drive slow. Clinch Valley road is a narrow, winding road, and during the sale there will be a lot of congestion and people parked and/or walking on the side of the road. It’s also a mail delivery day, so watch out for mail carriers and let them do their job.
Watch your step. You’re in a deep valley, and the sun might not start drying the dew off the grass until late morning. Be careful because the ground isn’t always level and the grass might be wet and slick.
Go potty first. Usually the Clinch Valley Volunteer Fire Department sells food and has restroom facilities open to the public, but it’s not known at this time if the department is participating in this year’s event. There’s also a Dollar General store on the far east end of the sale at the Route 31 intersection that has restrooms. Other than that, restroom facilities will be few and far between.
Bring cash. Even if a vendor wanted to use one of those cell phone credit card scanners, cell service in Clinch Valley is spotty at best. Better to stop at an ATM before you hit Clinch Valley Road in case you find a treasure you can’t live without.
Directions to the 12-Mile Yard Sale
From Kingsport, take Highway 11-W west to the Route 70-N intersection near the Rogersville National Guard Armory. Turn north on Route 70-N and it’s about a 10-minute drive to the Clinch Valley Road intersection.
You can take Clinch Valley Road west through the sale area to Route 31 where it ends. Turning south on Route 31 takes you back to Highway 11-W on the far west end of Hawkins County.
Oct. 3 is going to be a busy day in and around Hawkins County. The new Sayrah Barn event venue at 4144 Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville will host the inaugural “Back the Blue Fall Crawl” Jeep event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Also on Oct. 3 is the annual “Hazzard Fest” “Dukes of Hazzard” cast meet and greet and all day concert, which was held in Rogersville last year but will be at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap this year beginning at 10 a.m.