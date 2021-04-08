SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association is offering a $50 cash prize and a Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association T-shirt for the winning design of the logo for the organization.
Logo competition is open to all members of volunteer fire departments, high school and middle school students in Hawkins County.
The design should incorporate the name “Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association” or the letters “HCVFA.”
The design will be used for uniform patches, shirts, jackets and baseball caps. All submissions become the property of the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
There is no limit to the number of designs an individual may submit. The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association reserves the right to make minor adjustments to the winning design on an as-needed basis.
Design entries should be mailed to Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, P. O. Box 444, Surgoinsville, TN 37873.
Entries are due May 15. Entries postmarked after May 15, will not be considered.
For additional information, email Kirkbo65@charter.net or dhiett@ix.netcom.com