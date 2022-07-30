Hawkins County students from fifth through 12th grade will perform ‘Lion King Jr.’ next Friday and Saturday at Surgoinsville Middle School. Pictured are, front row left to right, Lydia Helton, JJ Hill, Jackson Fritts, John Burns, and Ava Nealy; middle row left to right, Lexi Hilton, Katelyn Pavlock, Kylee Capson, Chloe Fritts, Jack Cannon, and Lucas Helms; back row left to right, Morgan Hunter, Belle Fritts, and Curtis Robinette
1st row left to right: Sidney Kinney, Val Thompson, Dixie Keck, Lydia Helton, Ethan Coleman, JJ Hill, Jackson Fritts, John Burns, Ava Nealy, Cadence Janigan
2nd row left to right: Breanna Johnson, Brody Case, Ken Collins, Emery Pavlock, Ilana McAmis, Kylee Capson, Chloe Fritts, Lily Brennan, Haddley Ewing, Lan Rhymer, Isabella Goode
3rd row left to right: Landon Fritts, Abby Kwiecien, Bayley Jones, Lexi Hilton, Katelyn Pavlock, Morgan Hunter, Belle Fritts, Curtis Robinette, Jack Cannon, Lucas Helms, Owen Snodgrass, Kylee Peters, Ashlynn Crowell, Kenner Jarnigan
Contributed
Nala (Morgan Hunter) and Simba (Curtis Robinette) practice “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” as the jungle comes alive around them.
SURGOINSVILLE — Students from all over Hawkins County will participate in a production of the musical “Lion King Jr.” next weekend at Surgoinsville Middle School.
Throughout the summer, 40 children have participated in a musical theater summer camp. The group met twice a week for two months.
Surgoinsville Middle School music teacher Joshua Fritts said the students practiced approximately 60-75 hours.
The cast, which Fritts said is the largest he has worked with, comprises students from fifth through 12th grade.
“We have assembled an all-star cast from across the county with talented students putting on a production inspired by the long-running Broadway show,” Fritts said. “We are excited to put this show together for the community.”
Fritts said the students are excited about the cool animal costumes and props they get to work with.
The production is scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m.