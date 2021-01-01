CHURCH HILL — Hawkins County’s two “official” Christmas decorating tours each announced their participant winners last week, with a Church Hill family successfully defending their 2019 New Canton Plantation title, and a 100-year-old Rogersville home earning the Heritage Association’s award.
Last year, Hunter and Amanda Jackson, who own New Canton Plantation in Church Hill, opened their historic home up to the public for a Christmas event that included caroling, children’s activities and treats.
The event raised more than $3,000 for the Of One Accord ministry.
A public event wasn’t possible this year due to the pandemic, but the Jacksons did bring back one aspect of last year’s program, the Christmas lights tour. For a $20 donation, families entered their home, which was judged partly with votes that cost $2 each.
With 11 entries this year, the Jacksons raised $320 for the ministry.
Defending last year’s title was the Dmitriev family — Bill and Lindsey and children Rylee and Paityn — at 356 Byington road, Rogersville, who received the $100 grand prize as well as a yard sign.
“going even bigger next year”
Bill Dmitriev said that with all the negativity in the world these days, he and his family were glad they could bring a smile to the faces of folks who enjoyed their display.
“I can remember growing up in the 70s and 80s and my folks driving around looking at Christmas lights and the joy it brought me,” Dmitriev told the Times News. “I always said I would do that one day. It has grown over the last 13 years to this, and we are going even bigger next year with a large sleigh so Santa can take photos with any children who want to – and a bunch more from lights with our light show and the three acres of Christmas display.”
The Rogersville Heritage Association also had big plans for Christmas this year, with an inaugural downtown Dickens-themed festival of caroling, food and costumed scrooge characters. Unfortunately that event and every Christmas parade in Hawkins County were canceled, along with the the annual Rogersville Christmas Tour of Historic Homes.
With the traditional indoor Christmas tour canceled, the RHA organized an outdoor Christmas decoration tour of homes, with a People’s Choice honor to be awarded to the home that received the most “likes” on the RHA’s Facebook page. A total of 10 homes entered.
RHA winner celebrated 100th birthday in 2020
With a total of combined 75 “like” and “loves” the RHA’s 2020 People’s Choice winner was the 100-year-old The Webb Home at 416 W. Main St. in downtown Rogersville.
Designed by the award-winning Barber and McMurray firm in Knoxville, the Webb Home was built in 1920 by Robert and Graham Kyle Rogan.
Placing second in the RHA tour with 71 total likes and loves was the Brooks Home, formerly known as the Armstrong House, at 119 W. Main St., which was originally built in 1881 by John Pierce.
On Tuesday, the Webbs contacted RHA Director Melissa Nelson and asked to to move the “Winners” sign from their yard to the Brooks Home this week because, “It was so beautifully decorated.”