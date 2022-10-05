TRV-UST-MYRTLE-BEACH-MEGABUS-20220926

A Megabus logo is shown along Market Street in Philadelphia. Travelers are now able to book trips with Megabus between Myrtle Beach and 10 cities across the Southeast.

 Alejandro A. Alvarez/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

People looking to get to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, without having to drive — or fly — have a new affordable travel option.

Travelers are now able to book trips with Megabus between Myrtle Beach and 10 cities across the Southeast, thanks to a partnership between Megabus and Southeastern Stages, a transportation provider in the region.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video