WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, has released the details of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
This event is an opportunity for Northeast Tennessee high school students in grades 9-12 to enter a competition to have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building.
“Each year, our local East Tennessee students get the awesome chance to have their works of art displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building or in my District or Washington, D.C., congressional offices,” Harshbarger said in a Wednesday news release. “I’m excited to see the full creativity and artistic talent of our local high school students representing public, private and home school associations on full display and as entries in the competition this year.”
What is the entry deadline?
The contest is open to all high school students in Tennessee’s First Congressional District. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, May 5.
Where will the winners be displayed?
The winning artwork of the district’s competition will be displayed in an exhibit for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The winning artwork will also be featured on the Congressional Art Competition page.
Who will judge?
A team of independent judges will be evaluating the entries, including a former winner of the competition.
How do you enter?
The participation guidelines, checklist and participant release form for the competition can be found on Harshbarger’s website. Interested students must be pre-registered to participate.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.