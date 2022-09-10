TRV-UST-HARRY-POTTER-EXHIBIT-MCT

‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ opened first in Philadelphia, then moves to Atlanta in October.

 Imagine Exhibitions/TNS

ATLANTA — Harry Potter, one of the most prominent book and film franchises of the past two decades, will be celebrated in downtown Atlanta starting next month with a new immersive experience.

Created by Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions, “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” will take place at 200 Peachtree St. where Macy’s used to be located. Advance tickets go on sale Sept. 28, and the exhibit will open Oct. 21.

