Guests walk toward the entrance to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando on Oct. 21, 2021. Halloween Horror Nights returns in 2022 for a 31st year.

 Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween Horror Nights has returned to Universal Studios, along with the usual gang of screamers, lurkers and thousands of eventgoers in black T-shirts. Yes, there’s an appetite for this in mid-September. The first three nights of the event were sold out the first morning they were on sale, Universal said.

Creators have given the 31st edition of HHN a traditional theme as bunches of witches, monstrous creatures and jack-o’-lantern-based baddies roaming the streets and haunted houses.

