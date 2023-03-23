ABINGDON — Tony Perén is ready to share his life through art.
Perén, a third-generation Guatemalan artist, is showcasing a selection of paintings at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in the exhibit “In My 24 Years of Age,” a press release from the SVHEC said. Perén is a student at the center currently studying English as a Second Language in the Mount Rogers Regional Adult Education Program.
Although the young artist is following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, his pathway has diverged, recently leading him from San Juan Comalapa, his small hometown in Guatemala, to another small town in America: Abingdon, the release said.
Because of the many indigenous painters living there, San Juan Comalapa has been called “the Florence of America.”
“Perén’s relocation to Abingdon seems particularly fitting,” the release said, “since it is also a town well-known for its rich arts community.”
From a young age, Perén played with paint and stain. Little by little, it became more interesting to explore new colors and new shapes, which in turn led him to experience different cultural and social activities supporting the field of painting.
Perén’s creations are brought to life with thousands of delicate brushstrokes of brilliant hues, resulting in images such as his series of three gleaming hummingbirds that seem so true-to-life that one can almost hear and feel the whirring of tiny wings. Incorporating aspects of nature — birds, plants, flowers — into beautiful portraits of perhaps real, perhaps imagined women is Perén’s current artistic passion.
“I haven’t been in the United States very long. Everything is new to me,” Perén said in the release. “I am happy to be able to exhibit my art, excited to see how far I can go with my dreams and goals.”
Perén’s paintings are available for purchase.
Located on the second floor Art Wall, the exhibit will be on display through March. Admission is free.
The mission of the center is to strengthen the regional economy of Southwest Virginia by providing higher education and professional development training of the current and future workforce.