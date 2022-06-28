Pontiac GTO enthusiasts will be in Kingsport through Sunday morning for the 43rd annual GTOAA National Convention. The GTO Association of America is the oldest and largest GTO club, and also welcomes owners of other Pontiacs, such as the LeMans.
The show features about 100 vintage show car GTOs inside MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center, plus hundreds more outside.
The show areas are open and free to the public and organizers said Thursday will be the best day to view the indoor show, as judging of those cars will be underway throughout the day. Cars outside will be at the height of abundance on Friday, as judging takes there.
If you time it right, you might see a parade of more than 150 GTOs make its way from MeadowView to downtown Kingsport for an open car show scheduled for the parking lot next to Bellafina Chocolates (123 Cherokee St.) in downtown Kingsport.
This is the GTOAA's first national convention in Tennessee and participants are expected from across the United States (and possible Canada), from California to Massachusetts, and from Florida to Michigan.