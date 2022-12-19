ENTER-AVATAR-WAY-WATER-MOVIE-REVIEW-1-MCT

Tuk (Trinity Bliss) in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ James Cameron might be constantly pushing the boundaries and innovating film technology, but he consistently returns to the same obsessions, which have long included underwater exploration.

 Courtesy 20th Century Studios/TNS

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is not James Cameron’s last film, nor is it even the last “Avatar” film. The third installment, already completed, is due in 2024, the fourth is in production, and the fifth is scripted. However, if “The Way of Water” was the last film Cameron ever made, it’d be appropriate, as all of his cinematic obsessions coalesce within this gargantuan slice of mind-boggling spectacle presented with classical action- adventure storytelling.

“The Way of Water,” Cameron’s three-hour tour to the dazzling aquamarine oceans of Pandora, is “Avatar” via “Titanic,” heavily influenced by “The Abyss,” with nods to “Aliens” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” Cameron might be constantly pushing the boundaries and innovating film technology, but he consistently returns to the same obsessions, which have long included underwater exploration.

