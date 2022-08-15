Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were a couple only when they appeared together on the big screen. But their platonic love for each other endured long after they played Sandy and Danny in ‘Grease.’

 Paramount Pictures/Album/TNS

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were a couple only when they appeared together on the big screen. But their platonic love for each other endured long after they played Sandy and Danny in the hit 1978 movie “Grease.”

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta, 68, wrote Monday on Instagram after learning of Newton-John’s death that day at age 73. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

