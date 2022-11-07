KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School competitive marching band is again headed to Indianapolis to compete in the Grand Nationals event of the Bands of America.
However, before taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, the band is giving a community show starting at 7 p.m. Monday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Last year, the band finished first in Class 3A, making it a Grand Nationals champion, and was ranked eighth highest in the whole competition among all classes.
The band practiced Saturday and will do the community show Monday and then leave by bus for Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Thursday it will compete in preliminaries, and then it will perform in semifinals Saturday and then finals the same day, if it makes it through all three levels.
“It’s extremely exciting. We’re going into it extremely confident,” said Ella Halliburtin, senior drum major who will turn 18 on Friday. She said the competitive band has practiced extensively over the past three months, all working up to this competition.
“We’re not super focused on placement. We’re just looking to do our best,” Ella said.
The clarinet player, who is marking her second year as a drum major, is contemplating becoming a music educator and being in the Pride of the Southland marching band at the University of Tennessee, but she said she is considering other majors as well.
BEST OFFENSE IS A GOOD OFFENSE
“Unlike team sports, competitive marching band has no defense. It is only offense,” Band Director Lafe Cook said Friday. “We benchmark ourselves against ourselves.”
The band first went to Grand Nationals in 2009 and came in 18th overall. It has competed off and on since then, being a finalist four times and a 3A champion three times.
The group this year will head home overnight Saturday and make it home Sunday morning. Ella and two other seniors interviewed for this article have been in competitive band for four years, but this will mark only their second time at Indianapolis.
During their freshman year, they went to the Rose Parade in California. The Grand Nationals was not held their sophomore year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year, I really didn’t know what it was all about,” said color guard captain Skylar Carter, a 17-year-old senior. “I’m more into it” this year.
Skylar’s plans are to attend East Tennessee State University and be in the color guard there, as well as become involved in a winter guard program. She hasn’t decided on a major yet.
WHAT IS THE SHOW?
The show is titled “Candide,” based on an opera based on a novel.
“It’s based on a novel by Voltaire, who was an enlightenment thinker,” said Emily Watson, a 17-year-old senior who is percussion captain and plays the marimba. She said the novel and opera are a satire about the rich.
The band performed the competitive show Oct. 15 at the Bands of American regional at East Tennessee State University and on Oct. 29 at the BOA regional at Jacksonville State University in Alabama
In both competitions, D-B took outstanding music, visuals and general effect awards, won the Class 3A championship and was ranked best band overall.
Monday night’s performance will include all four movements as adapted from the “Candide” opera by Leonard Bernstein. The Friday night performance at the playoff game against Bearden High School did not include the D-B choir, which is heavily featured in the third movement but has parts throughout the four movements. The choir will be there Monday night.
After high school, Emily said she will take a break from full-time band but hopes to do some ensembles and other performances. Her plans are to attend the University of Tennessee and major in English.
IT TAKES A VILLAGE
Competitive band involves about 300 students, Cook said. Emily said an army of “black shirts” help load, unload and assemble equipment for the show. And the “prop kids,” some of whom are middle school band members who plan to be in band when they get to D-B and some of whom are marching band members in the football band, also help.
“It’s just a really special program and I’m really proud of all these who are involved,” Emily said. “It takes a village.”