KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School competitive marching band is again headed to Indianapolis to compete in the Grand Nationals event of the Bands of America.

However, before taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, the band is giving a community show starting at 7 p.m. Monday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.

