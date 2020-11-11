CHURCH HILL — Hawkins County residents are being asked to get creative, and maybe even a little over the top, with their Christmas light decorations to raise money for a worthy cause.
Last Dec. 7, the newly restored New Canton Plantation in Church Hill hosted Community Christmas at the Mansion, which gave the public an opportunity to tour the grounds of the 180-year-old manor and enjoy some traditional holiday music and goodies.
The underlying purpose of the event, however, was to help raise funds for the Of One Accord Ministry, which provides many services to the community including the Church Hill Medical Mission, the Church Hill Emergency Food Pantry, and the Christmas for the Children program.
That inaugural Community Christmas at the Mansion raised more than $3,000 for Of One Accord, and New Canton Plantation owners Hunter and Amanda Jackson had hoped to make it an annual event and Church Hill tradition.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Jacksons have chosen not to have an event on the grounds of the mansion this year.
Amanda told the Times News last week, however, she’d still like to raise money for Of One Accord by enhancing an off-property element of last year’s event.
New Canton Plantation will once again host a Christmas Lights Challenge, calling on everyone in East Hawkins County and other nearby communities to put a little extra effort into their outdoor Christmas light decorations for a good cause.
Homeowners are asked to contribute $20 and business owners $30 to be considered in judging for the best decorated house and business of the year.
The best decorated home receives a $100 prize. If there are enough business entries, there will be a separate business prize. Otherwise, businesses and homes will be judged together.
But more important than money, the winner receives bragging rights, a yard sign identifying them as this year’s best decorators, and recognition in the Times News and possibly other media.
“Everyone who enters, we’ll post their addresses and people can drive around and look at them,” Amanda told the Times News. “With so much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, it didn’t seem right to start going to sponsors and planning another Christmas at the Mansion, not knowing if we’d even be able to have it. Hopefully next year we can pick up where we left off last year.”
You can register your home or business for the contest at www.newcantonplantation.com.
You can enter until Dec. 19, and judging will be Dec. 20.
Once your entry fee is paid, your address will be listed on the New Canton Plantation website to give folks an opportunity to do their own self-guided tour of lights.
Judges will score each home/business based on creativity, beauty, and theme.
Judges’ scores will be weighed equally with online voting, which is also part of the fundraiser.
Anyone can vote for their favorite decorated home or business on the New Canton Plantation website for $2 per vote.
All money raised from entry fees and votes will go directly to Of One Accord Ministry.