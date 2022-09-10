TRV-UST-BOURBON-DISTILLERY-TOURISM-1-MCT

The American Stillhouse at Jim Beam Distilling Co. in Clermont, Kentucky, is a popular stop on the American Whiskey Trail, one of the many distillery trails outlined at Destination Distillery, a top site for researching distillery visits.

 Mary Ann Anderson/TNS

J.R. Ewing, the scoundrel oil baron of the prime time melodrama “Dallas,” was known to often enjoy a neat order of bourbon and branch as his tipple of choice. John Wayne fancied Wild Turkey, another bourbon whiskey. For Ol’ Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra, it was Jack Daniels. Mila Kunis likes Jim Beam. And Anthony Bourdain, traveler extraordinaire, in an interview on the Reserve Channel, called Pappy Van Winkle 20-Year “the most glorious bourbon on the face of the planet.”

In September, the spotlight is on celebrating bourbon. Again, that is. Short history lesson. In 1964, Congress declared bourbon as “America’s Native Spirit,” thus making it the only spirit distinctive to the United States. Then in 2007 when Sen. Jim Bunning, R-Ky., introduced a resolution that named September 2007 as “National Bourbon Heritage Month,” it was supposed to be only a one-time thing. But glory hallelujah! For us bourbon aficionados, the tradition lived on and has continued every September since then, including this year.

