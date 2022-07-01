GATE CITY — This year marks the first year Gate City Frontier will host its Red, White and Blue Bash in downtown — but that doesn’t mean it won’t feature old-fashioned, Independence Day activities and tradition.
Gate City Frontier will host its inaugural celebration on Saturday in downtown Gate City from 12 to 9 p.m. Gate City Frontier Executive Director Leslie Crawford said the event was created to offer a community event in the heart of downtown.
“Gate City Frontier wanted to provide a family friendly independence kickoff event that could be enjoyed locally without having to travel elsewhere,” Crawford said in an email to the Times News. “Come out, enjoy and support your local organizations, churches and businesses.”
The event will kick off with a parade at 12 p.m. with Delegate Terry Kilgore and his wife, Debbie, serving as the grand marshals.
A “Freedom Fun Zone” will offer bouncy houses, snow cones, giveaways on items such as grocery gift cards, a bicycle, free bouncy house rentals and more from 1 to 5 p.m. Two food trucks, Backdraft BBQ and Nacho Average Food Truck, will also be on site throughout the day.
That evening, Sound Mountain will perform in King Alley from 7 to 9 p.m. with a professional fireworks show around 9 p.m. from Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company.
Gate City Frontier is a nonprofit organization designed in 2015 to promote and revitalize Historic Downtown Gate City. The group now partners with the Town of Gate City to offer events throughout the year and revitalize Downtown Gate City. Gate City Frontier is also a Virginia Exploring Main Street Community.