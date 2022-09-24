GATE CITY — Gate City Frontier will welcome the start of fall and celebrate the town’s history with the annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday.
The harvest moon is the full moon that appears around the beginning of autumn, and farmers would use the light to continue to harvest their crops into the night. Gate City Frontier and the town of Gate City allude to this every year with the Harvest Moon Celebration.
On Saturday, Jackson Street will be packed with local vendors, inflatables, food trucks, live music and more. Appalachian storytellers will be on hand, and artists will be exhibiting their crafts throughout the day.
“We believe that it is important to preserve and display the Appalachian heritage of our region and put the focus on these vendors and artists,” said Leslie Crawford, executive director of Gate City Frontier. “Having people in downtown Gate City appreciating what is here, what is to come, and the future of what could be will enable our youth to be proud of where they are from and hopefully encourage them to want to come back and pour back into their community.”
Inflatables, face painting and pumpkin voting will take place all day. The vendor market is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Appalachian artist demonstrations are from noon until 4 p.m., and the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m.
Guests are asked to bring their own bags for the vendor market and check other local shops for discounts.
Gate City Frontier is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to make Gate City “more appealing and welcoming to the local community and potential guests.”
All proceeds from the event will go toward Gate City restoration projects, including the reconstruction of the Gate City Theater.
For more information, visit the Gate City Frontier Facebook page.