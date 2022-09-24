Local Vendors at Harvest Moon Festival

The festival offers a wide variety of local vendors and artists.

 Contributed by Leslie Crawford

GATE CITY — Gate City Frontier will welcome the start of fall and celebrate the town’s history with the annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday.

The harvest moon is the full moon that appears around the beginning of autumn, and farmers would use the light to continue to harvest their crops into the night. Gate City Frontier and the town of Gate City allude to this every year with the Harvest Moon Celebration.

