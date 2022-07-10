ASHEVILLE, N.C. — This summer, embrace the season’s longer days by exploring Biltmore’s historic gardens at their most colorful and green, a new exhibition that highlights the genius of Leonardo da Vinci, and an exciting array of outdoor experiences to enjoy with the family.
Glorious gardens
Summer’s warm, golden months bring such lush beauty to Biltmore that founder George Vanderbilt wrote, “I only wish everyone could see it at this season for the first time” in a long-ago letter to Frederick Law Olmsted, the estate’s landscape architect.
These many years later, the gardens envisioned by Olmsted continue to thrive due to the work of Biltmore’s horticulture team staying true to his original intent. Their work yields enormous hearty palms and gemstone-colored blooms in the walled garden, while lotus, Victoria water platters, papyrus and canna lilies show off in the Italian garden pools.
For visit planning, information about what’s blooming in Biltmore’s gardens can be found in the Biltmore Bloom Report, updated frequently by Bill Quade, Biltmore’s senior manager of horticulture.
Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius
On July 14, Biltmore will open “Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius” at Amherst at Deerpark.
This unique exhibition explains and draws together all aspects of da Vinci’s life and times, his key achievements, and how his talents, thoughts, innovations and inventions are still just as relevant today, some 500 years later.
This immersive experience is displayed alongside multiple large-scale machine inventions, many of which are interactive, and detailed reproductions of da Vinci’s masterpieces, codices and drawings.
Amherst at Deerpark is an event venue on the estate, adjacent to Deerpark Restaurant. Based on our visits to past exhibitions in this series, visitors should allow ample time to enjoy the entire experience, including a large gallery with timelines and other background information about the artist, the immersive experience, and a gift shop.
Ticketing for the exhibition is by reservation, including date and time, and admission to the exhibition is a $30 add-on to daily ticket prices.
Annual passholders also must pay an additional fee to visit the exhibition.
Explore the estate
Biltmore’s big back yard is the perfect place to explore an array of outdoor activities that are fun for the whole family. Kids 9 and younger are admitted free all summer. Some of these include:
• Birding experiences: Falconry, Bluebird Walk, Guided Bird Walks
• Mindfulness experiences: Shinrin Yoku (Forest Bath), Nature Mandalas, Sensory Journey Hike, Morning Meditation
• Action-oriented experiences: Horseback riding, hiking, archery, kids fishing, kayaking, fly fishing, guided rafting, carriage rides, guided bike rides, farmyard visits, sporting clays
Overnight stays
For the ultimate summer at Biltmore experience, extend your visit by staying over at one of the estate’s lodging options.
The Inn on Biltmore Estate invites guests to enjoy world-class service and luxurious spa treatments.
At Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate, guests are just steps away from Biltmore’s Winery in an ideal home base for enjoying a variety of restaurants, shops and outdoor activities.
The Cottages on Biltmore Estate offer four stand-alone accommodations, offering the most exclusive and customized lodging experiences the estate has to offer.
Summer Holiday Stay Packages
• The Leonardo da Vinci Stay Package offered July 13 – Nov. 3: In addition to accommodations, this package includes chef’s breakfast buffet, one daytime admission to Biltmore House with audio guide, and one daytime admission to “Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius.”
• The Inn on Biltmore Estate, Aug. 31 – Sept. 7: Labor Day Celebration Package with Love Canon. Package includes accommodations, chef’s breakfast buffet daily, Labor Day celebration dinner with live concert by Love Canon, lawn games, and fireworks display.
For more information on Biltmore Estate ticket prices or to make reservations visit www.biltmore.com.