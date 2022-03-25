HILTONS — The country, old-time band Gap Civil will soon make its way to the Carter Family Fold.
The band is known as a “hard-driving, old-time, heart-breaking traditional country band,” according to a press release from the Carter Fold. Gap Civil was formed in 2017 out of Sparta, North Carolina.
According to the release, the band performs its own arrangements of classic country songs inspired by legendary artists like Hank Locklin, Kitty Wells and more — plus its own arrangements of traditional mountain songs.
The band includes Caroline Beverley on guitar, Chris Johnson on banjo, Lucas Pasley on fiddle and Kyle Dean Smith on bass. The release said when the band is not making music, Chris is working on his business degree, Lucas is teaching English at Alleghany High School in Sparta, Kyle is wheeling and dealing on Facebook marketplace (with a plethora of records), and Caroline is teaching and playing music for one of her solo projects.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at the venue in Hiltons. The venue also honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in 1927 are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.