HILTONS — Gap Civil is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carter Family Fold.
Admission is $10 for adults, $2 children 6 to 11 and under age 6 free. Tickets are sold at the door, which opens at 6 p.m. The Carter Family Museum and Carter birthplace cabin are open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and again at intermission.
Formed in 2017, Gap Civil is a hard-driving old-time and heart-breaking traditional country band based in Sparta, North Carolina, where the band’s four members all grew up surrounded by the music they play.
The group features Caroline Beverley on guitar, Chris Johnson on banjo, Lucas Pasley on fiddle and Kyle Dean Smith on bass.
Their music is rooted in the old-time traditions of the Sparta, Lowgap, Whitetop and Galax region — an area famous for the best mountain music around.
The band offers a unique and varied repertoire. Their music is based on the traditional fiddle tunes from their region, and they have won numerous awards as a band and in individual contests. They also perform their own arrangements of classic country songs inspired by legendary artists like Hank Locklin, Kitty Wells and many more — plus their own arrangements of traditional mountain songs.
Additionally, they perform tunes and songs written by the band members which range from fast instrumentals to country two-steps. What makes a Gap Civil concert so special is the wide range of material they cover — all honoring their Appalachian Mountain roots.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional, acoustic mountain music. The center is a family-friendly, drug and alcohol-free venue.