HILTONS — Gap Civil is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carter Family Fold.

Admission is $10 for adults, $2 children 6 to 11 and under age 6 free. Tickets are sold at the door, which opens at 6 p.m. The Carter Family Museum and Carter birthplace cabin are open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and again at intermission.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established to preserve traditional, acoustic mountain music. The center is a family-friendly, drug and alcohol-free venue.