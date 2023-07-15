Fun Fest logo - 1

Saturday, July 15

  • FIA Ladies Workout, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Glen Bruce Park Library Gazebo
  • Birding Kingsport Bird Walk, 8 to 9 a.m. at Fort Patrick Henry Dam
  • Fun Fest Fishing Derby, 8 to 10 a.m. at 409 Hemlock Road
  • Downtown Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown City Park
  • Touch a Truck, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. East Main Street
  • #Made in Kingsport, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 100 Shelby St.
  • Carousel Birthday Party, 10 a.m. to noon, 350 Clinchfield St.
  • Gem and Mineral Show 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Bays Mountain Park
  • Healthy Lifestyle Expo, noon to 8 p.m., 1550 Fort Henry Drive
  • Little 8s Youth Field Day, 6 to 8 p.m. at J Fred Johnson Stadium
  • Patriotic Tribute by Lamplight Theatre, 7 to 10 p.m. at 140 Broad St.
  • Almost Crazy 3k Run/ Walk, 7:58 to- 9 p.m., J Fred Johnson Park
  • Niswonger Children’s Network Crazy 8’s 8k Run, 8:58 to 10 p.m., J Fred Johnson Stadium

