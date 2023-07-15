featured Fun Fest Weekend Events Jul 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, July 15FIA Ladies Workout, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Glen Bruce Park Library GazeboBirding Kingsport Bird Walk, 8 to 9 a.m. at Fort Patrick Henry DamFun Fest Fishing Derby, 8 to 10 a.m. at 409 Hemlock RoadDowntown Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown City ParkTouch a Truck, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. East Main Street#Made in Kingsport, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 100 Shelby St.Carousel Birthday Party, 10 a.m. to noon, 350 Clinchfield St.Gem and Mineral Show 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Bays Mountain ParkHealthy Lifestyle Expo, noon to 8 p.m., 1550 Fort Henry DriveLittle 8s Youth Field Day, 6 to 8 p.m. at J Fred Johnson StadiumPatriotic Tribute by Lamplight Theatre, 7 to 10 p.m. at 140 Broad St.Almost Crazy 3k Run/ Walk, 7:58 to- 9 p.m., J Fred Johnson ParkNiswonger Children’s Network Crazy 8’s 8k Run, 8:58 to 10 p.m., J Fred Johnson StadiumSunday, July 16Big Lon’s Vinyl Record Expo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1550 Fort Henry DriveLazy Days of Summer Handmade Market, 11 to 5 p.m., Kingsport Farmer’s MarketGem and Mineral Show noon to 5 p.m., Bays Mountain ParkMiss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Pageant, 2 to 6 p.m., 400 S. Wilcox DriveHamlett-Dobson Farm Fest, 2 to 5 p.m., Exchange PlaceAllandale Family Picnic, 3 to 8 p.m., Allendale MansionFurFest, 5 to 7 p.m. Dogwood ParkEternals in Concert, 6 to 7:15 p.m., 106 E. Charlemont Ave.Patriotic Tribute by Lamplight Theatre,7 to 10 p.m. at 140 Broad St. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Linguistics Agriculture Music Artistic Crafts Sports LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Fun Fest Weekend Events Editorial: Should fireworks laws be enforced? The Greenbelt has a safety problem Bob Arrington: Fireworks are fun but dangerous in the hands of amateurs Photo gallery: Parade kicks off Fun Fest Kingsport Carousel celebrating eighth birthday ON AIR Local Events