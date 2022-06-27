The Fun Fest Store is now open.
The store is stocked with shirts, hoodies, long sleeves, coffee mugs, garden flags and other fun goodies.
Tickets for Fun Fest concerts can be bought at the store, located at 400 Clinchfield St., Suite 100, inside the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce office.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed Sundays and on the Fourth of July 4.
The Fun Fest store is sponsored by the Kingsport Times News.