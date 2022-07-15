KINGSPORT - Fun Fest has a full schedule of events to participate in this year.
The festival's events will start July 15 and go through July 23.
Friday, July 15
Noon to 1 pm: Lunchtime live with ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band at Glen Bruce Park, Cherokee Village Kingsport
6 to 9 p.m. :Senior Fest at 1200 East Center Street Kingsport
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. : Fun Fest Parade at 200 Clinchfield Street Kingsport
Saturday, July 16
7:30 to 8:30 a.m. : FIA Ladies Workout at Glen Bruce Park, Cherokee Village Kingsport
8 to 10 a.m. : Fishing Derby at 490 Hemlock Road Kingsport
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. : The Chalk Walk at Broad Street Kingsport
8 to 9 a.m. : Birding Kingsport Bird Walk at Fort Patrick Henry Dam, Kingsport
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. : "Paint Kingsport" Plein Air Art Show at Renaissance Arts Center, Wateree Street, Borden Village Main Gallery Kingsport
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. : Pickle in the Park at Riverview Splash Park Kingsport
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. : Downtown Street Fair at Downtown City Park in Kingsport
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. : Touch-a-Truck at East Main Street Kingsport
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. : Days Gone By-Old Tyme Games at 400 Clinchfield Street Kingsport
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. : #Made In Kingsport at 100 Shelby Street Kingsport
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. : Adult One Pitch Softball Tournament at Brickyard Park Kingsport
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. : Carousel Birthday Party at 350 Clinchfield Street Kingsport
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. : Re-art at the Restore at 750 East Main Street Kingsport
12 to 4 p.m. : Netherland Inn/Hammond House Open House at 2144 Netherland Inn Road Kingsport
12 to 5 p.m. : Gem & Mineral Show at Bays Mountain Park Kingsport
1 to 6 p.m. : Wiffle Ball at 280 Hales Chapel Road Kingsport
7 to 9:30 p.m. : Patriotic Tribute by Lamplight Theatre at 140 Broad Street Kingsport
12 to 8 p.m. : Healthy Lifestyle Expo at J Fred Johnson Park, Highland Park Kingsport
6 to 6:58 p.m. : Little 8s Youth Field Day at J Fred Johnson Park, Highland Park Kingsport
7:58 pm: Almost Crazy 3k Run/Walk at J Fred Johnson Park, Highland Park Kingsport
8:58 pm: Ballad Health Crazy 8's 8k Run at J Fred Johnson Park, Highland Park Kingsport
Sunday, July 17
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. : Outdoor Volleyball Tournament at 2929 Sullivan Gardens Parkway Kingsport
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. : "Paint Kingsport" Plein Air Art Show at Renaissance Arts Center, Wateree Street, Borden Village Main Gallery Kingsport
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. : Big Lon's Vinyl Record Expo at 1550 Fort Henry Drive Kingsport
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. : Lazy Days of Summer Handmade Market at Kingsport Farmer's Market, Press Street, Cherokee Village Kingsport
12 to 5 p.m. : Gem & Mineral Show at Bays Mountain Park Kingsport
1 to 6 p.m. : Wiffleball at 280 Hales Chapel Road Kingsport
1 to 6 p.m. : Spin, Sprint, Splash Kids Triathlon at 301 Louis Street Kingsport
2 to 6 p.m. : Miss Kingsport & Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Pageant at 400 South Wilcox Drive Kingsport
2 to 5 p.m. : Hamlett- Dobson Farm Fest at Exchange Place Preston Woods Kingsport
3 to 8 p.m. : Allandale Family Picnic at 444 West Stone Drive Kingsport
3 to 6 p.m. : Gellyball (ages 6 and up) at 444 West Stone Drive Kingsport
3 to 8 p.m. : Food Truck Rally at 444 West Stone Drive Kingsport
3:30 to 8 p.m. : Music in Amphitheater presented by Awaken Ministries at 444 West Stone Drive Kingsport
3 to 6 p.m. : Allandale Mansion Tours at 444 West Stone Drive Kingsport
3 to 6 p.m. : Croquet at Allandale at 444 West Stone Drive Kingsport
5 to 7 p.m. : Gospel Concert-Mountain View UMC at 4405 Orebank Road Kingsport
7 to 9:30 p.m. : Patriotic Tribute by Lamplight Theatre at 140 Broad Street Kingsport
Monday, July 18
8 to 9 a.m. : Birding Kingsport Bird Walk at Fort Patrick Henry Dam, Kingsport
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. : "Paint Kingsport" Plein Air Art Show at Renaissance Arts Center, Wateree Street, Borden Village Main Gallery Kingsport
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. : Adult One Pitch Softball Tournament at Brickyard Park Kingsport
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. : Kids Central Presented by Niswonger Children's Hospital at 301 Louis Street, Kingsport
1 to 6 p.m. : Wiffleball at 280 Hales Chapel Road Kingsport
4 to 8 p.m. : Fun Fest Pool Party at 1820 Meadowview Pkwy, Kingsport
5 to 6:45 p.m. : Picnic for the Physically and Mentally Challenged at 2017 Brickyard Park Drive, Kingsport
5 to 10 p.m. : Rhythm in Riverview featuring the Extraordinaires at V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex Kingsport
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. : Has Beens Dance at 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport
6 to 8 p.m. : Appalachian Express Chorus at 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport
6 to 9 p.m. : Peak's Fun Fest Dog Show at 4444 W Stone Drive, Kingsport
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. : Bread-in-a-Bag at 3025 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport
Tuesday, July 19
5:30 to 6:15 a.m. : FIA Ladies Workout at Centennial Park Kingsport
5:30 to 6:15 a.m. : F3 Men's Workout at 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport
8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Dollar Days at Bays Mountain Park at 853 Bays Mountain Park Road Kingsport
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. : "Paint Kingsport" Plein Air Art Show at Renaissance Arts Center, Wateree Street, Borden Village Main Gallery Kingsport
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. : Baseball Skills Camp at 2017 Brickyard Park Drive Kingsport
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. : Putt-Putt Fun Fest Tournament at 346 W. Stone Drive
Kingsport
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. : Adult One Pitch Softball Tournament at Brickyard Park Kingsport
1 to 6 p.m. : Wiffleball at 280 Hales Chapel Road Kingsport
2 to 5 p.m. : Kids Central presented by Niswonger Children's Hospital at 301 Louis St, Kingsport
5 to 8 p.m. : Splash Dance at Kids Central at 301 Louis Street Kingsport
6 to 8 p.m. : Appalachian Express Chorus at 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport
6 to 7 p.m. : Sunshine Tie Dye at Glen Bruce Park, Cherokee Village Kingsport
7 to 9 p.m. : Community Square and Round Dance at 1550 Fort Henry Drive Kingsport
Wednesday, July 20
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. : "Paint Kingsport" Plein Air Art Show at Renaissance Arts Center, Wateree Street, Borden Village Main Gallery Kingsport
1 to 6 p.m. : Wiffleball at 280 Hales Chapel Road Kingsport
3 to 7:30 p.m. : Basketball Knockout Tournament at Kendrick Creek Road Kingsport
4 to 8 p.m. : Smiles & Sight Community Appreciation Day at 1599 Fort Henry Drive Kingsport
4 to 9 p.m. : The Taste at J Fred Johnson Stadium Kingsport
6 to 8 p.m. : Pickle in the Park at Riverview Splash Park Kingsport
6 to 7:30 p.m. : Evening Zipline at Bays Mountain Park Road Kingsport
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. : Lazy Crazy Triathlon at 1820 Meadowview Parkway Kingsport
7 to 11 p.m. : Giant Screen Outdoor Movie Featuring Encanto at Indian Court, Highland Park Kingsport
Thursday, July 21
5:30 to 6:15 a.m. : FIA Ladies Workout at Centennial Park Kingsport
5:30 to 6:15 a.m. : F3 Men's Workout 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport
8 to 9 a.m. : Birding Kingsport Bird Walk at 1777 Netherland Inn Road Kingsport
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. : "Paint Kingsport" Plein Air Art Show at Renaissance Arts Center, Wateree Street, Borden Village Main Gallery Kingsport
1 to 6 p.m. : Wiffleball at 280 Hales Chapel Road Kingsport
4 to 9 p.m. : The Taste at J Fred Johnson Stadium Kingsport
7 to 9 p.m. : Sunset Concert Series: Zach Williams and Opening act, Shane & Shane at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Fort Henry Drive, Greenfields Kingsport
8:30 to 9 p.m. : Moonlight Hike at Bays Mountain Park at Bays Mountain Park Kingsport
8:58 to 10 p.m. : Ballad health Crazy 8's 8k Run at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Fort Henry Drive, Greenfields Kingsport
Friday, July 22
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. : "Paint Kingsport" Plein Air Art Show at Renaissance Arts Center, Wateree Street, Borden Village Main Gallery Kingsport
1 to 6 p.m. : Wiffleball at 280 Hales Chapel Road Kingsport
4 to 9 p.m. : The Taste at J Fred Johnson Stadium Kingsport
5 to 9 p.m. : Disc Golf Tournament at 901 Lamont Street Kingsport
7 to 9 p.m. : Sunset Concert Series: Jamey Johnson and Opener, Colt Ford at J. Fred Johnson Stadium Fort Henry Drive, Greenfields Kingsport
8 to 9 p.m. : Hot Air Balloon Glow at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Fort Henry Drive, Greenfields Kingsport
Saturday, July 23
6 to 9 a.m. : Breakfast with the Balloons at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Fort Henry Drive, Greenfields Kingsport
7 to 8:30 a.m. : Hot Air Balloon Rally at 1550 Fort Henry Drive Kingsport
7:30 to 8:30 a.m. : FIA Ladies Workout at Glen Bruce Park, Cherokee Village
Kingsport
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. : "Paint Kingsport" Plein Air Art Show at Renaissance Arts Center, Wateree Street, Borden Village Main Gallery Kingsport
10 to 2 p.m. : Fun Fest Car Show & Cruise In at East Main Street Kingsport
1 to 6 p.m. : Wiffleball at 280 Hales Chapel Road Kingsport
4 to 9 p.m. : The Taste at J Fred Johnson Stadium Kingsport
7 to 8 p.m. : Hot Air Balloon Rally at J Fred Johnson Park, Highland Park Kingsport
7 to 9 p.m. : Sunset Concert Series: Eastman Concert featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd and Opener, Dalton Dover at J. Fred Johnson Stadium, Fort Henry Drive, Greenfield Kingsport
9:30 to 10 p.m. : Eastman Fireworks Spectacular at J Fred Johnson Park, Highland Park Kingsport
7 to 9:30 p.m. : Music at the Mansion: 80 Years of Movie Music at Allandale Mansion, Allandale, Lewis Lane Kingsport
Week Long Events
July 15 through July 23: Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trashbusters at 400 Clinchfield St., Kingsport
July 15 through July 23: Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt at Downtown City Park, Kingsport
July 16 through July 24: Fun Fest Medallion Hunt at 400 Clinchfield St. Kingsport