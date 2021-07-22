Fun Fest logo

40 Years of Fun -- 1981-2021 

F3 Free Men’s Workout

Sponsored by F3 Kingsport

6:30-7:30 a.m.

Dobyns-Bennett track parking lot on Stadium Court, off Eastman Road

Birding Kingsport Bird Walk

Sponsored by Riverfront Seafood

8-9 a.m.

Kayak River Access — Greenbelt KBT, meet under the I-26 overpass (next to Riverfront Seafood parking)

The Taste

Sponsored by Bank of Tennessee

4-9 p.m.

Memorial Park, 1625 Fort Henry Drive

Sunset Concert Series: Crowder and opening acts Andrew Ripp, Tyla Boyd

Tickets required

Sponsored by Carter-Trent Funeral Homes, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva, Tele-Optics, Inc., 88.3 WCQR

J. Fred Johnson Stadium

Tickets $20

DAILY EVENTS

Fun Fest Art Show

Sponsored by Kingsport Art Guild, Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, William King Museum of Art

July 11 through Aug. 16; Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Kingsport Renaissance Center Main Gallery — second floor

Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt

Sponsored by Archives of the City of Kingsport, Friends of the Archives, Downtown Kingsport Association July 16-24 Various times and locations Pick up forms at Fun Fest Store or Kingsport Public Library

Fun Fest Wiffleball

Pre-registration required

Sponsored by Partner Industrial, Down to Earth, Hales Chapel Christian Church

1-8 p.m.

280 Hales Chapel Road

12 team double-elimination tournament began July 16

Fun Fest Medallion Hunt

Sponsored by Kubota of Kingsport

July 19-24

Various locations

Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trashbusters

Sponsored by Appalachian Power

July 17-19; July 21-24

Various locations

6-8 p.m.

