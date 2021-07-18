SUNDAY, JULY 18
OUTDOOR VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Pre-registration requested
Sponsored by Action Athletics, Kingsport Parks and Recreation
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Eastman Park at Horsecreek — 2969 Sullivan Gardens Parkway
Registration fees: 12u and 13u/14u-$45/team; Women’s Triples -$45/team; Men’s Doubles-$30/team Coed Doubles-$30/team; Coed Quads and Coed Quads Seniors-$60/team
Deadline to register was July 15
LAZY DAYS OF SUMMER HANDMADE MARKET
Sponsored by Tennesotan Handmade
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kingsport Farmer’s Market
FOOD TRUCK RODEO
Sponsored by Asbury Place Kingsport
3-8 p.m.
Allandale Mansion
ALLANDALE MANSION
OPEN HOUSE TOURS
Sponsored by Kingsport
Parks & Recreation
3-6 p.m.
Allandale Mansion
CROQUET AT ALLANDALE
Sponsored by BAE Systems, Friends of Allandale
3-6 p.m.
Allandale Mansion West Barn
SPIN, SPRINT, SPLASH
KIDS TRIATHLON
Sponsored by City of Kingsport 1-3 p.m.
V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex Field
Registration is on-site and free
MISS KINGSPORT/MISS SULLIVAN COUNTY 2022 SCHOLARSHIP PAGEANT
Ticket required
Sponsored by Kingsport Press Credit Union, Jim Williams
& Assoc., Taylor Hamilton Insurance, Eastman, Kingsport Heating & Air, Thompson Delivery Services, DMC Auto Body Shop — Dave Couch
2 p.m.
Ross N. Robinson Middle School
Tickets: $10 — general admission; $20 — scholarship tickets
ADULT ONE-PITCH
SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
Pre-registration required
Sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, Action Athletics
6-10 p.m.
Brickyard Park,
2017 Brickyard Park Drive
$100 per team
(double elimination)
GOSPEL MUSIC CONCERT
Sponsored by First Christian Church
6-7 p.m.
First Christian Church
— 106 E. Charlemont Ave.
COMMUNITY WORSHIP SERVICE
Sponsored by Grace
Fellowship Church
7-8:30 p.m.
Allandale Mansion Amphitheater
DAILY EVENTS
FUN FEST ART SHOW
Sponsored by: Kingsport Art Guild, Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, William King Museum of Art
July 11 through Aug. 16
Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.; Kingsport Renaissance
Center Main Gallery
— second floor
REDISCOVER KINGSPORT
SCAVENGER HUNT
Sponsored by: Archives of the City of Kingsport, Friends of the Archives, Downtown Kingsport Association July 16-24 Various times and locations Pick up forms at Fun Fest Store or Kingsport Public Library
FUN FEST MEDALLION HUNT
Sponsored by: Kubota
of Kingsport
July 19-July 24
Various locations
FUN FEST WIFFLEBALL
(Pre-registration Required)Sponsored by: Partner Industrial, Down to Earth, Hales Chapel Christian Church
1 p.m.-8 p.m. 280 Hales Chapel Road 12 team double-elimination tournament began July 16 Preliminary rounds; Dates subject to change.
TRASHBUSTERS
Sponsored by:
Appalachian Power
