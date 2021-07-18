Fun Fest logo

40 Years of Fun -- 1981-2021 

SUNDAY, JULY 18

OUTDOOR VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Pre-registration requested

Sponsored by Action Athletics, Kingsport Parks and Recreation

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Eastman Park at Horsecreek — 2969 Sullivan Gardens Parkway

Registration fees: 12u and 13u/14u-$45/team; Women’s Triples -$45/team; Men’s Doubles-$30/team Coed Doubles-$30/team; Coed Quads and Coed Quads Seniors-$60/team

Deadline to register was July 15

LAZY DAYS OF SUMMER HANDMADE MARKET

Sponsored by Tennesotan Handmade

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kingsport Farmer’s Market

FOOD TRUCK RODEO

Sponsored by Asbury Place Kingsport

3-8 p.m.

Allandale Mansion

ALLANDALE MANSION

OPEN HOUSE TOURS

Sponsored by Kingsport

Parks & Recreation

3-6 p.m.

Allandale Mansion

CROQUET AT ALLANDALE

Sponsored by BAE Systems, Friends of Allandale

3-6 p.m.

Allandale Mansion West Barn

SPIN, SPRINT, SPLASH

KIDS TRIATHLON

Sponsored by City of Kingsport 1-3 p.m.

V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex Field

Registration is on-site and free

MISS KINGSPORT/MISS SULLIVAN COUNTY 2022 SCHOLARSHIP PAGEANT

Ticket required

Sponsored by Kingsport Press Credit Union, Jim Williams

& Assoc., Taylor Hamilton Insurance, Eastman, Kingsport Heating & Air, Thompson Delivery Services, DMC Auto Body Shop — Dave Couch

2 p.m.

Ross N. Robinson Middle School

Tickets: $10 — general admission; $20 — scholarship tickets

ADULT ONE-PITCH

SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Pre-registration required

Sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, Action Athletics

6-10 p.m.

Brickyard Park,

2017 Brickyard Park Drive

$100 per team

(double elimination)

GOSPEL MUSIC CONCERT

Sponsored by First Christian Church

6-7 p.m.

First Christian Church

— 106 E. Charlemont Ave.

COMMUNITY WORSHIP SERVICE

Sponsored by Grace

Fellowship Church

7-8:30 p.m.

Allandale Mansion Amphitheater

DAILY EVENTS

FUN FEST ART SHOW

Sponsored by: Kingsport Art Guild, Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, William King Museum of Art

July 11 through Aug. 16

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.; Kingsport Renaissance

Center Main Gallery

— second floor

REDISCOVER KINGSPORT

SCAVENGER HUNT

Sponsored by: Archives of the City of Kingsport, Friends of the Archives, Downtown Kingsport Association July 16-24 Various times and locations Pick up forms at Fun Fest Store or Kingsport Public Library

FUN FEST MEDALLION HUNT

Sponsored by: Kubota

of Kingsport

July 19-July 24

Various locations

FUN FEST WIFFLEBALL

(Pre-registration Required)Sponsored by: Partner Industrial, Down to Earth, Hales Chapel Christian Church

1 p.m.-8 p.m. 280 Hales Chapel Road 12 team double-elimination tournament began July 16 Preliminary rounds; Dates subject to change.

TRASHBUSTERSp>Sponsored by:

Appalachian Power

July 17-19; July 21-24 Various locations; 6-8 p.m.

