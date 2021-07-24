Fun Fest logo

40 Years of Fun -- 1981-2021 

F3 Free Men’s Workout

Sponsored by F3 Kingsport

6:30-7:30 a.m.

Warriors Path State Park — Duck Island

Breakfast with the Balloons

6-9 a.m.

Memorial Park

Hot Air Balloon Rally

Sponsored by Ballad Health, Marsh Regional Blood Center, Toyota of Kingsport, Kingsport Times News, Admiral Propane, Adventure Time Ballooning, Bare Bones BBQ, Chef’s Pizzeria

7 a.m.

Fort Henry Drive

Pickle in the Park

Sponsored by Kingsport Parks & Rec, PIVOT

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Riverview Park pickleball courts

Register at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Community Center or online at Parks and Recreation website

Registration: $15

Morning session for beginners; second session for intermediate/advanced

Trike Trials

Sponsored by HomeTrust Bank

8:30-11 a.m.

1599 Fort Henry Drive

Register at any HomeTrust location or at Fun Fest Store

Downtown Rotary River Race

Pre-registration required

Sponsored by Rotary Club of Kingsport Downtown, Century 21 Legacy, Common Thread ABA, Mahoney’s Outfitters, Blackburn, Childers, Steagall, The Bagel Exchange

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Riverfront/Domtar Park

$40 single, $55 double; Age groups 13-17, 18-35, 36-59, 60+

Fun Fest Car Show & Cruise In

Pre-registration available

Sponsored by Eddie Williams, Brooks Circle Towing, Dan’l Boone Region, AACA, Kingsport, TN

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Citizens Bank parking lot (101 E. Main St.) and train station parking lot

No registration fee

Attendees will pick up a car placard for posting on windshield

The Taste

Sponsored by Bank of Tennessee

4-9 p.m.

Memorial Park, 1625 Fort Henry Drive

Sunset Concert Series: Darius Rucker and opening act Jake Hoot

Ticket required

Sponsored by Eastman

J. Fred Johnson Stadium

Tickets: $25

Eastman Fireworks Spectacular

Sponsored by Eastman

9:30 p.m. (following the concert)

Daily events

Fun Fest Art Show

Sponsored by Kingsport Art Guild, Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, William King Museum of Art

July 11 through Aug. 16; Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Kingsport Renaissance Center Main Gallery — second floor

Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt

Sponsored by Archives of the City of Kingsport, Friends of the Archives, Downtown Kingsport Association July 16-24 Various times and locations Pick up forms at Fun Fest Store or Kingsport Public Library

Fun Fest Wiffleball

Pre-registration required

Sponsored by Partner Industrial, Down to Earth, Hales Chapel Christian Church

1-8 p.m.

280 Hales Chapel Road

12 team double-elimination tournament began July 16

Fun Fest Medallion Hunt

Sponsored by Kubota of Kingsport

July 19-24

Various locations

Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trashbusters

Sponsored by: Appalachian Power

July 17-19; July 21-24 Various locations; 6-8 p.m.

