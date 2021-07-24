F3 Free Men’s Workout
Sponsored by F3 Kingsport
6:30-7:30 a.m.
Warriors Path State Park — Duck Island
Breakfast with the Balloons
6-9 a.m.
Memorial Park
Hot Air Balloon Rally
Sponsored by Ballad Health, Marsh Regional Blood Center, Toyota of Kingsport, Kingsport Times News, Admiral Propane, Adventure Time Ballooning, Bare Bones BBQ, Chef’s Pizzeria
7 a.m.
Fort Henry Drive
Pickle in the Park
Sponsored by Kingsport Parks & Rec, PIVOT
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Riverview Park pickleball courts
Register at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Community Center or online at Parks and Recreation website
Registration: $15
Morning session for beginners; second session for intermediate/advanced
Trike Trials
Sponsored by HomeTrust Bank
8:30-11 a.m.
1599 Fort Henry Drive
Register at any HomeTrust location or at Fun Fest Store
Downtown Rotary River Race
Pre-registration required
Sponsored by Rotary Club of Kingsport Downtown, Century 21 Legacy, Common Thread ABA, Mahoney’s Outfitters, Blackburn, Childers, Steagall, The Bagel Exchange
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Riverfront/Domtar Park
$40 single, $55 double; Age groups 13-17, 18-35, 36-59, 60+
Fun Fest Car Show & Cruise In
Pre-registration available
Sponsored by Eddie Williams, Brooks Circle Towing, Dan’l Boone Region, AACA, Kingsport, TN
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Citizens Bank parking lot (101 E. Main St.) and train station parking lot
No registration fee
Attendees will pick up a car placard for posting on windshield
The Taste
Sponsored by Bank of Tennessee
4-9 p.m.
Memorial Park, 1625 Fort Henry Drive
Sunset Concert Series: Darius Rucker and opening act Jake Hoot
Ticket required
Sponsored by Eastman
J. Fred Johnson Stadium
Tickets: $25
Hot Air Balloon Rally
Sponsored by Ballad Health, Marsh Regional Blood Center, Toyota of Kingsport, Kingsport Times News, Admiral Propane, Adventure Time Ballooning, Bare Bones BBQ, Chef’s Pizzeria
7 p.m.
Fort Henry Drive
Eastman Fireworks Spectacular
Sponsored by Eastman
9:30 p.m. (following the concert)
Daily events
Fun Fest Art Show
Sponsored by Kingsport Art Guild, Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, William King Museum of Art
July 11 through Aug. 16; Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Kingsport Renaissance Center Main Gallery — second floor
Rediscover Kingsport Scavenger Hunt
Sponsored by Archives of the City of Kingsport, Friends of the Archives, Downtown Kingsport Association July 16-24 Various times and locations Pick up forms at Fun Fest Store or Kingsport Public Library
Fun Fest Wiffleball
Pre-registration required
Sponsored by Partner Industrial, Down to Earth, Hales Chapel Christian Church
1-8 p.m.
280 Hales Chapel Road
12 team double-elimination tournament began July 16
Fun Fest Medallion Hunt
Sponsored by Kubota of Kingsport
July 19-24
Various locations
Keep Kingsport Beautiful Trashbusters
Sponsored by: Appalachian Power
July 17-19; July 21-24 Various locations; 6-8 p.m.