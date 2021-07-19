Birding Kingsport Bird Walk
DAILY EVENTS
8-9 a.m.
Warriors Path State Park
— Duck Island Kids Central
presented by Niswonger Children’s Hospital
Sponsored by Ballad Health, Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Indian Path Community Hospital, City of Kingsport
2-6 p.m.
V.O. Dobbins Sr.
Community Center Picnic for the Physically & Mentally Challenged
Sponsored by Kingsport Lions Club, Moose Lodge 972, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva
5-6:45 p.m.
Kingsport Miracle Field,
2017 Brickyard Park Drive Rhythm in Riverview
featuring The Extraordinaires
Sponsored by Eastman, South Central Kingsport Community Development, Inc., Kingsport Parks & Recreation, KHRA,
New Vision Youth
6-10 p.m.
V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex Bread-in-a-Bag
Pre-registration required
Sponsored by Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church,
3025 Fort Henry Drive
First 50 registrants; registration deadline was July 18. Appalachian
Express Chorus
Sponsored by Food City, Humana, Appalachian
Express Chorus
6-8 p.m.
Food City Press Room,
300 Clinchfield St.
Tickets: $17 (includes meal) Adult One-Pitch
Softball Tournament
Pre-registration required
Sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, Action Athletics
6-10 p.m.
Brickyard Park,
2017 Brickyard Park Drive
$100 per team
(double elimination)
Deadline to register was July 14 Fun Fest Art Show
Sponsored by: Kingsport Art Guild, Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts, William King Museum of Art
July 11 through Aug. 16
Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.; Kingsport Renaissance
Center Main Gallery
— second floor
Rediscover Kingsport
Scavenger Hunt
Sponsored by: Archives
of the City of Kingsport,
Friends of the Archives, Downtown Kingsport Association July 16-24 Various times and locations Pick up forms at Fun Fest Store or Kingsport Public Library Fun Fest Medallion Hunt Sponsored by: Kubota
of Kingsport
July 19-July 24 Various locations Fun Fest Wiffleball
(Pre-Registration Required)Sponsored by: Partner
Industrial, Down to Earth,
Hales Chapel Christian Church
1 p.m.-8 p.m. 280 Hales Chapel Road 12 team double-elimination tournament began July 16 Preliminary rounds; Dates subject to change. Keep Kingsport
Beautiful Trashbusters
Sponsored by:
Appalachian Power
July 17-19; July 21-24 Various locations; 6-8 p.m.