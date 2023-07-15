Isabella Martinext, 7 and of New York, takes a turn at the steering wheel of a Kingsport City School bus downtown Saturday during the Touch a Truck event, part of the 2023 Fun Fest. She and her family are in town visiting her grandfather.
KINGSPORT – Fun Fest was in full swing Saturday afternoon with vendors, performances, artists and exhibits filling Broad and Market Street.
The Downtown Street Fair was just one of Saturday’s events, featuring musical dance performances from groups such as Misfit Gypsies, Tennessee Hoedowners and Drums Up, Guns Down. Each group displayed their talents to crowds gathered in front of the stage on Broad Street. The acts ranged from belly dancing to clogging.
“The town of Kingsport is awesome for bringing so many different entertainers together,” said Teresa Thompson, one of the owners and directors of Misfit Gypsies. “The atmosphere is just so welcoming.”
Food trucks and concessions were set up for visitors to enjoy throughout the day. Some of the food trucks included Dips, Dylan’s Asian 1 and Kettle-Licious Kettle Corn. Exhibits were displayed throughout the fair, showcasing countries from around the globe.
Touch-A-Truck allowed children up-close experiences with equipment, trucks and buses owned by the City of Kingsport and other organizations.
Fun Fest events will continue throughout next week. For more information, visit https://funfest.net/.