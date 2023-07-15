KINGSPORT – Fun Fest was in full swing Saturday afternoon with vendors, performances, artists and exhibits filling Broad and Market Street.

The Downtown Street Fair was just one of Saturday’s events, featuring musical dance performances from groups such as Misfit Gypsies, Tennessee Hoedowners and Drums Up, Guns Down. Each group displayed their talents to crowds gathered in front of the stage on Broad Street. The acts ranged from belly dancing to clogging.

