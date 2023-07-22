KINGSPORT— The Fun Fest Car Show, sponsored by the Dan’l Boone Car Club, showcases unique cars while offering entertainment for the whole family.
Dave Williams, Car Show Chairman for the Dan’l Boone Car Club, said the show showcases lots of different cars.
“If you look around, you'll see cars of every shape, size and description,” Williams said. “You'll see hot rods; you'll see classic cars; you'll see pickup trucks.”
Williams said the free show is very welcoming and is more relaxed by the absence of judging. They expected to have 200- 300 cars in the show, which has been a part of Fun Fest for around 40 years.
Many locals came out to visit and participate in the show, including the new Miss Kingsport, Elizabeth Kiser and Miss Sullivan County, DeAnna Greer. Kiser said events like this are important because they encourage community involvement.
“I think it just gets more people out in the community,” Kiser said. “I think it is really great for all ages, and I think the show is a really good thing for a family to come out and enjoy.”
Williams said the show was honoring two local car collectors, Eddie Lawson and Bill Rhoten, by highlighting them on the events dash plaque.
Rhoten said he enjoys participating in the show every year.
“I think the car show is important because it's a good family-based activity,” Rhoten said. “They do a great job with it every year, and I've always tried to try to make it down here.”
One car show attendee, Brent Harmon, said he likes coming down and chatting with other car lovers.
“I enjoy getting to talk to the other gearheads and hearing their stories and just sharing our love of cars,” Harmon said.
Austin Akens, who brought his Mitsubishi Starion to the show, said it brings car lovers together.
“It brings all the car nuts together,” Akens said. “I mean, I didn't know you guys were hosting this, but I'm glad you do, though, because it seems like it's a dying thing now.”
Another attendee to the Fun Fest car show, Melinda Fritts, said the event shows the variety of Fun Fest activities.
“Fun Fest gives people a variety of things to do,” Fritts said. “It's not just catering to one demographic. There is something for every interest. You have people that like art and people that like music, so it kind of makes it more inclusive.”
Chris Peddycord, who came out to see the cars with his family, said it’s a good way to get together and enjoy cool cars.
The Dan’l Boone Car Club will host one of its most popular shows, the Allendale car show, in September.