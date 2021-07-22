KINGSPORT – Late yesterday evening, the Fun Fest team received word that due to illness, CROWDER will be unable to perform in Kingsport on Thursday night at the contemporary Christian concert.
While disappointed in this turn of events, Fun Fest organizers are happy to announce that five-time Grammy nominated artist Matthew West will now be the headliner for tomorrow night’s show, with openers Andrew Ripp and Tyla Boyd.
“We are no stranger to adversities,” said Emily Thompson, Fun Fest director, in a press release. “While we are disappointed that CROWDER is unable to make the trip, we wish their band member a speedy recovery. Adversity creates opportunity and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome Dove, AMA and Billboard award-winning artist Matthew West to Kingsport.”
All tickets purchased in advance for the Thursday night Contemporary Christian Concert will still be valid. Tickets are available for purchase at the gate for $20.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.