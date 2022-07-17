Above, chalk artists who preregistered showed off their talents in a contest along one side of Broad Street during the Downtown Street Fair, an event focused on art and culture. Below, Eliza Sanders of the China Angel Dancers performs.
KINGSPORT — Hundreds of people milled about Saturday for the Downtown Street Fair, a live entertainment-driven Fun Fest event that gets more popular each year.
“We’ve had great response to the Street Fair each year,” Downtown Kingsport Association Executive Director Robin Cleary said. “And attendance has grown each year. We think this is the biggest public turnout we’ve had so far.”
The event showcases entertainment and hands-on activities that offer people from all backgrounds an opportunity to perhaps have new experiences and gain knowledge of other cultures and cultural arts.
Cleary said the Street Fair gives area residents a chance to explore downtown as well as other cultures and typically results in a lot of socializing. Most of the action took place along the 100 block of Broad Street, along Main Street and Market Street, and at a couple of locations on Shelby Street.
In addition to live entertainment, the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Street Fair included the Chalk Walk Competition, a Touch-a-Truck area for children to get a close-up look at large work vehicles; and #MadeInKingsport to showcase local goods at the Inventor Center on Shelby Street.
Food trucks and other concessions offered a wide variety of food and beverage choices, with steady lines all day.
Performers on the main stage on Broad Street included: Lamplight Theatre; Appalachian Irish Dance Company; Indian Performers; Indigenous Vibes drummers and dancers; Misfit Gypsies; China Angel Dancers; and Katie Hoffman, traditional Appalachian performer.
Downtown Street Fair ‘22 was sponsored by Fun Fest, the Downtown Kingsport Association, and Eastman.
