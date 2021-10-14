BRISTOL, Va. — Frontier Health welcomes the public to a Nov. 13 fundraising concert for some of its community service programs.
EuNoia (well mind) at Cumberland Square Park will feature Nashville-based Emmy-winning Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and Russell County, Virginia, band 49 Winchester as Frontier Health aims to raise $250,000 for the organization’s Safe House Domestic Violence Program, Residential and Employment Services, Sullivan House Youth Program and other services.
Organizers say the programs have seen growing demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the past 18 months, and the concert goes beyond a typical fundraiser to provide the community with good music, food trucks and a good cause.
Holcomb has also appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in addition to musical projects like his annual Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, the Magnolia Record Club vinyl subscription service, and the annual Headliner golf and music Weekend.
Holcomb’s place in singer/songwriter Americana has found him sharing stages with Willie Nelson, Amos Lee, John Hiatt, the Zac Brown Band, the Avett Brothers, NEEDTOBREATHE and Don Henley.
49 Winchester features alternative country songs of singer/guitarist Isaac Gibson in a soulful electric live show in the traditions of mountain music. The band made its start in the months after high school in late 2013 and has since made a name for itself, independently releasing three albums and playing hundreds of shows across the East.