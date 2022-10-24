NORTON — Ten years ago, Jahmal Potter came from the Tidewater area of Virginia to become a UVA Wise student and football player.
A decade later, Potter is a children’s book author and a fixture at many public events with his DJ and event business, and that business has taken an unexpected and expansive turn.
Working with some friends and employees at a former downtown Norton discount store and gym Wednesday, Potter is turning the four-decade-old building into the next step in his goal as an entrepreneur.
Potter has run JGreat Entertainment in Norton, Wise County and the surrounding area for six years, and he was about to expand his business this summer by converting a school bus into a mobile service that could support events with inflatables, music and themed services.
“We’ve done weddings, baby showers, parties, car shows, clubs, karaoke, trivia, you name it,” said Potter. If they need music for it, we pretty much tried to provide music for it.”
Potter planned to finish the bus by the end of July and take a short break from new projects.
That conversion came to a halt this summer.
“At 1 p.m. Aug. 1, I got a call that the building was open, so there goes the break,” Potter said with a laugh. “At 4 p.m. I had the key to the building. Before this happened, it wasn’t even a thought.”
The event bus project got sidelined that day as Potter started working on the concept for a place for people to go and have fun. That concept gelled into The Great.
“Great stands for Gaming Recreation Entertainment Adventure Theme Park,” Potter said as he took a break from hauling renovation debris.
Potter’s new venture has an appropriate location — it sits on what was years ago Norton’s outdoor recreation center with a swimming pool and ball fields. The Great will be more indoor focused but still at the heart of the city.
The Great could employ as many as 10 people, Potter said.
“I have developed a love for giving people opportunities as well,” Potter said. “I know there are like-minded people out there that feel and think the same way so, if you give them an opportunity, maybe they can do something for the area that nobody saw coming as well.”
Potter said his experience has taught him that the key to a successful entertainment venue is to offer several different experiences to the customer.
“I’m lucky in the sense that I already have a good clientele, and I’ve been around long enough to say I think we’ll be around a while.”
Potter said he hopes to open the Great’s doors in November.
“We’ll have roller skating, an arcade, concessions, photo booths and we’ll rent out rooms for events,” Potter said. “We can do ‘80s- or ‘90s-themed events here. It will be safe, affordable fun in a place where everybody can have fun.”
Potter said entrepreneurs in any venture should be prepared to shift gears.
“When you’re given an opportunity, you need to run with it, and I am not one to run away from an opportunity,” said Potter. “You won’t just happen to make it. You have to make it happen.”