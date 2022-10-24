The Great - Jahmal Potter

Southwest Virginia entertainment entrepreneur Jahmal Potter is shown at the Norton site of his latest venture The Great.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

NORTON — Ten years ago, Jahmal Potter came from the Tidewater area of Virginia to become a UVA Wise student and football player.

A decade later, Potter is a children’s book author and a fixture at many public events with his DJ and event business, and that business has taken an unexpected and expansive turn.

