The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum will host its annual yard sale fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The fundraiser will offer a variety of items for purchase, and all proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park.
Donations of items in good condition, with the exception of clothing and shoes, are needed for the sale. Members of the public can drop off donations at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park office building (the brick building on Shawnee Ave. right across the street from the museum) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 10-14.
Participants are required to social distance between those not in the same household. Face coverings are required for anyone who enters the museum or office building for any reason.
The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and donated items are tax-deductible. To learn more about the Friends of the Museum or the annual fundraiser, call the museum at (276) 523-1322.
