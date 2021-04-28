CHURCH HILL – The city of Church Hill will open the new splash pad with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Derrick Park on Friday at 2 p.m.
The splash pad opening had previously been scheduled for July of last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Derrick Park is located off of Ordnance Drive behind the Church Hill Food City store.
The structure, which was designed and installed by Vortex Aquatic Structures International, is 1,963 square feet with in-ground and above-ground features.
The structure is also ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.
The splash pad is one of several upgrades that were part of a $500,000 improvement project at Derrick Park that began in 2019 and should be completed this year.
The Board of Mayor and Alderman also approved two new picnic shelters, a stage, playground sets for ages 2-5 and 5-12, and a wheelchair-accessible swing set.
Last year, the city also purchased ball fields and space for additional parking from the VFW on the west side of the Derrick Park.