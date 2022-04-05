If you have a hankering for Family Feud, Centipede, Solitaire, Sudoku or Plinko, you are a click away from playing them online via the Kingsport Times News’ website.
If those aren’t to your liking, a crossword puzzle and a slew of other games are available at the Times News’ website and on the website of its sister paper, the Johnson City Press.
Six Rivers Media, parent company of both papers, has launched the free games, which for Kingsport is called Times News Games.
Ben Conkin, Kingsport-based director of digital operations for Six Rivers Media, said the company’s leaders decided to launch the games recently in partnership with a company called Arkadium, which provides the platform.
WHY ONLINE GAMES?
The idea is “to add a fun feature for our readers that is free. It is fun to play,” Conkin said Monday. “The other part of it is it is a safe environment or platform on which to play.”
“We’re always looking for ways to expand our content offerings,” said Rick Thomason, publisher of the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press.
Recent additions to the online offerings of the papers include Feast and Field, a food-themed offering, and Just a Pinch, which features more than 900,000 recipes.
MORE ON GAMES
The games, some of which have short ads before they start, include everything from chess to Asteroids, which like Centipede, is a classic Atari arcade-type game. Other games include crossword puzzles, word games like Sudoku, Mahjong and games based on televisions shows.
Family Feud is modeled after the long-running show of the same name and formatted similarly, without past hosts Richard Dawson, Ray Combs, Louie Anderson, Richard Karn, John O’Hurley or current host Steve Harvey, while Plinko Pegs is like the game called Plinko on “The Price is Right” without original host Bill Cullen, longtime host Bob Barker or current host Drew Carey.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.