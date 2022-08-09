KINGSPORT — Fraternal Order of Police Burgess-Mills Lodge No. 11 will hold its annual car show Saturday, August 20, at the Fort Henry Mall.

That's a change to the event's location after a two-decade run in downtown Kingsport, during which it was dubbed the Broad Street Cruise-in and Car Show.

