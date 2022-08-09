KINGSPORT — Fraternal Order of Police Burgess-Mills Lodge No. 11 will hold its annual car show Saturday, August 20, at the Fort Henry Mall.
That's a change to the event's location after a two-decade run in downtown Kingsport, during which it was dubbed the Broad Street Cruise-in and Car Show.
"We been trying to spread the word about the new location at the mall this year," lodge President Paul Gray said. "Registration for entrants is open and continues until the day of the show. We've always had a good crowd and encourage the public to come out and enjoy the cars."
There's no charge for spectators. The registration for show vehicles is $20 each. The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The show typically draws 300-400 vehicles and hundreds of spectators.
The event is open to all street rods, classics, muscle cars, rat rods, trucks, motorcycles and late models. There's even a wagons/pedal cars category.
Cars are not formally judged, but about 25 plaques will be presented for choice awards.
Entrants also will be eligible for door prizes, including a Chevy engine, four-barrel carburetor, pedal car, and Custom Autosound radio.
All proceeds go to charities that benefit children.
For more information, contact Gray at (423) 335-0486.
