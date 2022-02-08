KINGSPORT — Four local songwriters, ranging from a teacher to a member of a local band, have won the Kingsport qualifying round for the Tennessee Songwriters Week competition.
They will advance to the showcase rounds later this month. The qualifying event, hosted by Visit Kingsport at Model City Tap House, was held Feb. 1.
With a sold-out crowd in attendance, 15 songwriters took the stage to perform their original songs for a panel of judges with hopes of walking away with a ticket to the next round of competition. The songwriters were judged on their overall performance, song originality and connection to the audience.
Sarah Beth Lovell, a Kingsport native and teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School, performed her original song, “Rollin’ On,” which earned her a spot in the top four.
Joining her was Travis White, of Kingsport, with his song “Capacity;” Elizabethton’s Jared Bentley, an employee of Six Rivers Media, which is the parent company of the Kingsport Times News, sang “Now I’m Found;” and Kingsport’s Chancellor Lawson, a member of the regional band Donnie and the Dry Heavers, with his song “Happy Man.”
The audience and those watching live on Facebook were also treated to special performances from the 2020 Showcase Finalist and Kingsport native Beth Snapp along with two of the judges, Benny Wilson, lead singer of The Benny Wilson Band, and Carson Peters, local singer, songwriter and recent contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.”
The winners of the Kingsport qualifying round and others in this region will advance to the Showcase event to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Down Home in Johnson City.
Tickets are available online. Masks are required at the Down Home, along with proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours.
Six showcase finalists, one from each showcase from across the state, will earn prizes, including performing at the historic Bluebird Café, a one-year-membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and a branded commemorative guitar.
A state statute designated the last full week of February each year as Tennessee Songwriters Week, which is traditionally a slow month for tourism and travel.
The mission of the initiative is to support music venues, generate awareness of songwriters’ contributions to Tennessee, pave the way for future artists, inspire travelers to experience the state’s music stories, history, attractions and venues and drive revenue for music venues that have been devastated by the pandemic.
TIMELINE OF EVENTS
Jan. 30-Feb. 12: Qualifying rounds across the state.
Feb. 20-26: Showcase events.
Feb. 20-26: Special events across the state, including songwriter nights and in-the-rounds.
Mar. 20: Finale at The Bluebird Café.
ABOUT VISIT KINGSPORTVisit Kingsport provides first-class destination marketing and organization expertise in attracting and welcoming visitors, events, groups and residents that builds economic prosperity through increased employment, tax revenues and relocations. Explore more at visitkingsport.com and by following Visit Kingsport on Facebook and Instagram.
INFORMATION ON TENNESSEE MUSICAccording to Tennessee tourism officials, the Volunteer State is the home of the blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll — “delivering an unparalleled experience of beauty, history and family adventure, infused with music that creates a vacation that is the ‘Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee,’ “ the news release said.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.