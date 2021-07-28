All former Kingsport Parks and Recreation summer staff are invited to a reunion get-together on Friday, July 30th.
The event features an outdoor movie "The Sandlot," featuring the story of a young baseball team and its adventures growing up.
The movie is rated PG and free popcorn is furnished.
The event begins at 8 p.m. and will be held at Kingsport's Miracle Field, 2107 Brickyard Road in Brickyard Park.
All former parks and recreation summer staff, campers, athletic staff and players are invited to come out and enjoy the fun.
If you have a parks and rec shirt or jersey, please wear that to be entered for a prize.
For more information, contact Renee Ensor at (423) 224-2489.
The event is sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, partnered with the New Vision Youth, South Central Kingsport Community Development and the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority.