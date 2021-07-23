KINGSPORT — Book lovers should be happy with this news. A one-time event is making a return to the Kingsport Civic Auditorium next month.
The Friends of Kingsport Public Library and First Book — Greater Kingsport will host a mini book fair Aug. 27-28. A similar event was held about two years ago and is essentially a smaller version of the main book fair held each March.
Gail Preslar, a volunteer with the Friends organization, said this year’s event is being held because the organization has so many donated books on hand.
“When we did this in 2019, our main driver was space. We were running out of it in the storage trailer,” Preslar said. “This time it’s still space, but not as much. We just had so much fun, meeting and talking to people, we just want to do it again.”
All items collected and sold are locally pre-owned books. At the last mini book fair, about 150 boxes of books were sold in two days.
BOOKS FOR SALE
The mini book fair will have thousands of titles for sale in the following categories: fiction, cookbooks, DIY, gardening, crafts, decorating, dictionaries, atlases and gift/little books. Preslar said there won’t be books from the categories of history, religion, nature, sports, transportation, children’s, music, foreign language, and regional.
There also won’t be DVDs, VHS tapes, music CDs or video games.
“We won’t have as many categories, but you won’t get overwhelmed. There’s still an incredible amount of variety,” Preslar said. “We’ll have a little bit of everything, just on a smaller scale.”
Volunteers do not scan books for “gems” to be sold online, Preslar said.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
There is no admission fee for the mini book fair and masks are not required for anyone who is fully vaccinated. Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be available for customers and volunteers. Pets or other support animals should remain at home or outside the Civic Auditorium building.
Sales under $25 are cash only. There will be no discount times during the sale, nor will there be $10 bag deals like in the spring sale.
Profits will be split 50/50 by Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book — Greater Kingsport.
Each organization uses these funds to support local literacy programs, Preslar said.
“The generosity of this community is almost overwhelming,” Preslar said. “So many people are moving and downsizing and don’t want to throw their stuff away, so they are finding us and bringing us truckloads of all sorts of stuff.”