What: Music on the Square — Sam Collie and the Roustabouts
When: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 21
Where: Main Street in downtown Jonesborough
Sam Collie is a psychedelic blues and soul musician out of Nashville, Tennessee, but hails from East Tennessee. The group has a new country single, “Don't Be a Stranger,” and over 30 dates in its summer 2023 tour. Grab a chair and set up on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough to enjoy tunes, with food available from the Eshta food truck.
Boyz II Men at Fun Fest
What: Fun Fest Sunset Concert Series
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 21
Where: J. Fred Johnson Stadium, 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport
Kingsport will continue its week of fun with Fun Fest’s Sunset Concert Series at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Boyz II Men will take the Model City back to the ’90s with songs like “Motownphilly,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “On Bended Knee” and more. Johnnyswim opens the show. For tickets, go to www.funfest.net.
Monthly Bluegrass Jam
What: Bluegrass Jam
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will once again host its monthly Bluegrass Jam at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Traditional bluegrass instruments such as fiddles, guitars, dobros and banjos are welcome, along with musicians, both beginner and advanced.
Blue Ridge Taphouse
What: Chris Caruso (music) with Lobster Dogs (food truck)
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Where: Blue Ridge Taphouse, 1001 S. Industrial Drive, Erwin, Tennessee
Singer-songwriter Chris Caruso will bring quirky blues and witty songwriting to the Blue Ridge Taphouse in Erwin. The food truck, Lobster Dogs, will also be available. The food truck is known for its lobster rolls. For more information, go to www.blueridgepaddling.com/taphouse.
Appalachian League All-Star Game
What: All-Star Game, Future Stars Game and Home Run Derby
When: 5 p.m. Monday, July 24 (Future Stars, Home Run Derby) and 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 (All-Star Game)
The Kingsport Axmen will host the Appalachian League’s 2023 All-Star Game Tuesday, July 25. Festivities include a Future Stars game and Home Run Derby on Monday, July 24, also at Hunter Wright Stadium. For tickets, go to www.appyleague.com/kingsport/tickets.