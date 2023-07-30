Where: August Muse, 518 E Elk Ave., Elizabethton, Tennessee
You can celebrate the Appalachian artist, Angelyn Debord, at her art show with an opening night reception set for Friday, Aug. 4. DeBord is inspired by the Appalachian region. She has a degree in Visual Art from Appalachian State University and has studied painting in France, Italy and Germany. DeBord will be at the event along with her works, light refreshments and live folk and jazz music by Knoxville singer and musician Nancy Brennan Strange.
Carter Fold Festival in Hiltons
What: 49th Annual Carter Fold Festival
When: Music throughout the day from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5
Where: The Carter Family Fold, 3449 A P Carter Highway, Hiltons, Virginia
The 49-year-old festival will honor the life and legacy of the Carter Family Band, the 1927 Bristol Sessions and the Carter Family Fold music venue in Hiltons, Virginia. The festival will include live performances from Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, the Leftover Biscuits, Whitetop Mountain Band and Ronnie Williams and Friends. Vendors, food trucks and a picking tent for other musicians will also be on site. For more information go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.
Dog Days Riverfest in Erwin
What: Dog Days Riverfest
When: 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 and 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5
Where: USA Raft Adventures Resort, 2 Jones Branch Road, Erwin, Tennessee
Dog Days Riverfest is heading back down to the Nolichucky River for the return of the music festival. The second annual festival features musical performances from The Kindest People, Lauren Cole Band, Toby Gibson Band, The Dimestore Cowboys, Donnie and the Dry Heavers and more throughout the weekend. For more information go to www.dogdaysriverfest.com.
Bloomingdale Car Show
What: The Bloomingdale Ruritan Community Fest Car Show
The Bloomingdale Ruritan is set for its Community Fest Car Show. The event will feature games, food, prizes, live music and a cars for the show. The event is free ($20 entry fee for cars in the show).. For more information call (423) 480-8676.
Sugar Lime Blue at Allandale Mansion
What: Sugar Lime Blue
When: 6 to 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3.
Where: Allandale Mansion, 4444 W Stone Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee
A regional touring band based out of Nashville, Tennessee, Sugar Lime Blue, will perform at Allandale Mansion in Kingsport. The band draws from several different genres is on tour in support of its latest album “The Blackbird Sessions.” The lead single "Burn It" and amassed 100,000 views on YouTube. Another song on the album, “Hello October” found itself trending on Instagram, added to over 60k reels and earning millions of plays.