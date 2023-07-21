Virginia Highlands Festival back in Abingdon
What: Virginia Highlands Festival
When: Through Sunday, July 30
Where: Abingdon, Virginia
The 74-year-old festival is in full swing through July 30 in Abingdon, Virginia with an antique and vintage market, juried arts and crafts, musical entertainment, various tours of the Barter and the Abingdon vineyard and more. Music includes Celtic rock band Tuatha Dea on July 28, Singer-songwriters Kaitlyn Baker and Joe Lasher with a Country Slam Concert on July 29. For more information go to www.vahighlandsfestival.com/.
Kids adventures at Roan Mountain
What: Xtreme Roan Adventures
When: Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, and Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 29
Where: Roan Mountain
Xtreme Roan Adventures returns to Roan Mountain July 28-29. The schedule includes an underwater adventure, other educational sessions on the mountain, crafts and much more for kids. For more information and a full schedule, go to www.xtremeroanadventures.org/schedule.
Harry Potter’s birthday in Jonesborough
What: Wizardly World of Jonesborough
When: 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 29
Where: Downtown Jonesborough
The Wizardly World of Jonebsorough returns to Tennessee’s oldest town just in time for the fictional character, Harry Potter’s, birthday (July 31). Even though tickets are sold out for food, drinks, and some experiences at the event, you can still purchase tickets for the Sorcerer’s Sprint. Plus, you can still attend and take part in a number of activities and enjoy butter beer along with other Harry Potter-themed snacks available. For more information go to www.jonesborough.com/wizard.
Eric Clapton Tribute in Bristol
What: Journeyman — Tribute to Eric Clapton
When: Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St, Bristol, Tennessee
Journeyman — Tribute to Eric Clapton will take the paramount Stage in Bristol startin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29. According to the Paramount, The band sells hundreds of tickets per night throughout the country performing With over 50 years of music. Ticketholders can hear tunes such as “Layla”, “Badge”, “The Core”, “White Room”, “Lay Down Sally”, “Tulsa Time” and many more all at the Paramount.
Viking Festival in Kingsport
What: Frey Fest Viking Summer Festival
When: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 28; 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and Sunday is TBA.
Where: Gypsy Circus Cider Company, 2645 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee
Gypsy Circus presents Frey Fest, a Viking Summer Festival at Gypsy Circus Cider Company in Kingsport. This traditional festival is about the abundance of crops in the summertime, including crops such as honey for mead. In history, during such festivals, Norse men and women would present special meads and ales, brewed just for the festival and so will the presenters of this event. Entrance to the festival is free but some activities require a fee. The even will include live music, the Lady Viper Snak Show, Everblade Weapons Display, vendors and more. For more information go to www.facebook.com/GypsyCircusCider.