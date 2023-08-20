Where: Dobyns-Bennett, Happy Valley, Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Johnson County, East, Volunteer and Virginia High
Is there a bigger stage than high school football? Football is back in action across stadiums throughout the region. The area’s schools take on local opponents this weekend with home games for Dobyns-Bennett, Happy Valley, Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Johnson County, East, Volunteer and Virginia High. For more information, see each school’s team website.
Rodeo set for Bristol, Virginia
What: Rodeo in the Valley
When: Gates open at 5:30 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m.
Where: 11100 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, Virginia
The rodeo returns to Bristol with Rodeo in the Valley by BSN Rodeo Company. The event offers a full rodeo experience including bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and more all on a 300-acre farm in Southwest Virginia. The event also offers food vendors, kids activities and more. For tickets or more information, go to www.rodeointhevalley.org.
Bristol Ballet anniversary
What: Bristol Ballet 75th anniversary event
When: Reception at 6 p.m. with the show to follow Saturday, Aug. 26
Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tennessee
Bristol Ballet celebrates its 75th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Paramount Bristol. The show will feature a commemorative reception followed by a captivating Past, Present, Future performance, showcasing the legacy and future of the dance company. The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with an Old Hollywood-themed, celebratory reception in the elegant lobby of the Paramount.
Tony Arata at Down Home
What: Tony Arata
When: 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St,, Johnson City, Tennessee
The Grammy-nominated songwriter and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member, Tony Arata, will perform at the Down Home Sunday. Arata has written for the likes of Patty Loveless, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Trisha Yearwood, Don Williams, Reba McEntire and Clay Walker among many others. However, Arata is best known for writing the Garth Brooks hit, “The Dance.”
Some of the world’s best golfers will go long this weekend in Kingsport. The World Long Drive Championship returns to MeadowView Aug. 26-28. In addition to golf action, Kids Day is Saturday with inflatables, face painting, poster making and more. On Monday, Golf Channel will record the event to air on TV later that night. For more information go to www.worldlongdrive.com.
