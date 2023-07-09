Fun Fest is back
What: Fun Fest Parade
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14
Where: Downtown Kingsport (begins at Clinchfield/W. Center Street)
Kingsport’s Fun Fest has officially returned with its annual parade through downtown. Bring a chair and watch as floats parade through the streets. The parade will begin at Clinchfield and West Center Street, travel down Center Street, make a turn onto East Sullivan Street, travel from Sullivan Street through Church Circle and end back at Clinchfield Street. Broad Street Boogie will follow the parade around 8 p.m. featuring The Breakfast Club on Broad Street. Look for other events throughout the week at www.funfest.net.
Rocky Mount Independence Day Event
What: Rocky Mountain Independence Celebration
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Where: Rocky Mount State Historic Site, 200 Hyder Hill Road, Piney Flats, Tennessee
If you ever wondered what early July Fourth celebrations were like in Colonial times, now is your chance. Rocky Mount State Historic Site will host an Independence Day celebration as it would have been in 1791. The event includes a reading of the Declaration of Independence, ribbon hanging on the Liberty Tree and a ceremony in honor of those who protect our freedom. Reenactors will offer a meet and greet with Gov. William Blount and Secretary Daniel Smith. There will be kids’ activities, craft demonstrations, vendors, food trucks and more. Living history tours will be offered throughout the day. For more information, go to www.rockymountmuseum.com.
Tennessee Hills Brewstillery Music, Cornhole
What: Cornhole tournament and live music
When: Tournament at noon (registration at 11 a.m.) and music at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Where: Tennessee Hills Brewstillery, 458 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, Tennessee
Tennessee Hills Brewstillery will host a day of cornhole and live music at its Johnson City location. The cornhole tournament, in partnership with BlackJack Cornhole, will begin at noon with registration at 11 a.m. The tournament is round-robin style with rotating partners to ensure lots of gameplay. The Brewstillery will also host Pressing Strings starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Maryland band is an indie, folk and soul group set to release its latest album “... And I For You” July 14. For more information, go to www.tennesseehills.com.
Jeep Show in Bristol
What: The third annual Leggacy Motors Jeep Show
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Where: Earhart Campground, 2744 Highway 11E, Bristol, Tennessee.
Jeeps will soon take over the Earhart Campground at Bristol Motor Speedway. The third annual Leggacy Motors Jeep Show is set for a showing of all sorts of Jeeps and categories in which to show them off. All the proceeds will go toward Chapter 39 of Disabled American Veterans. Food vendors will be on-site along with local Jeep clubs.
Summer Supper in Jonesborough
What: Summer Supper
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Where: Spring Street, Jonesborough, Tennessee
The Heritage Alliance will offer a chance for guests to enjoy its Summer Supper event in Tennessee’s oldest town. Summer Supper is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, on Spring Street in Jonesborough. The event is ticketed, and seating is limited to only 36 people. This year’s Summer Supper will take place at the Howard-Bookout House. The barbecue supper will be catered by the Olde Towne Pancake House and will take place on the lawn of the home. Guests can enjoy the musical stylings of local musician Scott Wild. Funds from ticket sales will help the Heritage Alliance organization continue its education programs. Tickets for Summer Suppers can be purchased through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing website at www.jonesborough.com/tickets.