September races at Bristol Motor Speedway
When: Sept. 14-16
Where: Bristol Motor Speedway, 151 Speedway Boulevard, Bristol, Tennessee
Race fans are in luck this weekend as Bristol Motor Speedway jolts back into action with three races Sept. 14-16 at the Bristol track. For added fun, artists such as Midland, Tim Dugger, Chris Hennessee and many more will perform during race weekend at various locations. For race tickets and more information, go to www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.
Fall and holiday market in Kingsport
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri, Sept. 15, 9 to 4 p.m. Sat, Sept. 16
Where: Kingsport Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee
Fall lovers, assemble: The Model City Marketplace Fall & Holiday Show is back at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport this Friday and Saturday. The two-day, juried event features artisans, antiques, crafters and other small business vendors with a variety of items, including art; antiques; used and handmade goods; collectibles; candles; boutique, vintage and children’s clothing; specialty food and drinks; furniture and much more. For more information, go to www.modelcityantiqueandflea.com.
Sorghum Festival at Tipton-Haynes
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St., Johnson City, Tennessee
The 24th Annual Sorghum Festival will allow visitors the opportunity to observe sorghum cane being processed into molasses using a mule-powered mill on Saturday at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site. “Maggie” the mule will be out turning the cast iron rollers, squeezing out the delectable juices to be boiled down into molasses. The event includes food, cave exploring, history, classic cars, crafts and, of course, sorghum to purchase by the pint. For more information, go to www.tipton-haynes.org.
Daniel Tost at ETSU
When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20
Where: ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, 1328 W State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, Tennessee
Daniel Tosh will bring laughs to ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts this Wednesday. Tosh is best known from the Comedy Central show “Tosh.O” and will perform an evening of stand up comedy in Johnson City. For more information or tickets, go to www.etsu.edu/martin-center/.
Gaither Vocal Band in Kingsport
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21
Where: Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee
The Gaither Vocal Group will bring its Brighter the Light Tour to Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport on Sept. 21. Bill Gaither leads the group and is a Grammy and Dove Award-winning Christian artist. Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith will also perform at the show, as will Ladye Love Smith and Gene McDonald. For more information, go to www.gaither.com.