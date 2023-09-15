Fall festival at Exchange Place

Fall Folk Arts Festival

Exchange Place Living History Farm will hold its Fall Folk Arts Festival Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sept. 24 from noon until 5 p.m.


Hoppy Possum

Hoppy Possum: Southern Brewers Cup is coming to Bristol on Sept. 23, with over 75 home brewers competing for cash prizes while attendees get to sample the best of craft beer.


