Elizabethton's Covered Bridge is always at the center of activities at the city's biggest festival of the year, Covered Bridge Days. Festival goers come early for the many hours of live entertainment in Covered Bridge Park.
“Making Noise in Color,” an exhibit by Johnson City artist Jason Flack will be on display at the Johnson City Public Library’s Galleria until Oct. 13.
Contributed
Colton Dixon will serve as the headliner of Covered Bridge Days.
Elizabethton Parks and Recreation
Elizabethton's Covered Bridge is always at the center of activities at the city's biggest festival of the year, Covered Bridge Days. Festival goers come early for the many hours of live entertainment in Covered Bridge Park.
By JOHN THOMPSON
jthompson@sixriversmedia.com
The audience for Ricky Skaggs took nearly all the space in Covered Bridge Park.
The 51-year-old festival will bring pioneer arts and crafts back to the Exchange Place. Both sides of Orebank Road will be filled with a wide array of traditional folk arts, along with plants, local foods and seasonal crafts. Artisans, including woodworkers, potters, authors and artists, will display and sell their work. Everything from leather goods, a variety of soaps, local honey, goat milk cheeses, homemade jams, jellies and breads, and much more will also be available.
Johnson City artist work on display
What: “Making Noise in Color” art from Johnson City artist Jason Flack
When: Now through Oct. 13.
Where: The Johnson City Public Library’s Galleria, 100 West Millard Street, Johnson City.
Johnson City artist Jason Flack’s urban folk paintings are currently on display in the Johnson City Public Library’s Galleria. Flack’s work features bright colors and strong black outlines. In describing his work he said “I hold a mirror up to society and just ask questions.” Several of the works are on display for the first time in the exhibition at the library.
Covered Bridge Days in Elizabethton
What: Covered Bridge Days
When: Sept. 22-24
Where: Covered Bridge Park, 717 E Elk Ave, Elizabethton, Tennessee
Live music, fireworks, kids activitiesand more will return to Covered Bridge Park for Covered Bridge Days. The list of entertainment includes The Gatlin Brothers, Sister Sadie, Carson Peters & Iron Mountain and Colton Dixon. For more information go to www.coveredbridgedays.org.
Hoppy Possum Festival in Bristol
What: Hoppy Possum Southern Brewers Cup
When: Saturday, Sept. 23
Where: Anderson Park, 341 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Bristol, Tennessee
The event showcases the skill and creativity of the best amateur brewers from across the U.S. Festival attendees will experience a hybrid festival format that includes the best aspects of a craft beer festival (fancy tasting glasses, unlimited tastings, live music and local food trucks) and combine it with a home brew competition. For more information go to www.hoppypossum.com.