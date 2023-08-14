Hudson’s General Store will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting at noon, Friday, Aug. 18, in Kingsport. The public has anticipated the general store’s opening after the building’s long-time antique store, The Haggle Shop, closed in 2021. Hudson’s offers retro candies, classic toys, vintage housewares, antiques and more. The radio station, 96.3 The Possum, will be on site for the event. Tim White and the Troublesome Hollow will perform.
Meet The Mountains in Johnson City
What: Meet the Mountains Festival
When: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: Winged Deer Park Lakefront, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, Tennessee
The annual outdoor festival, Meet The Mountains, will return to Johnson City Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19. The festival features recreation activities from the three zones: water, land and air. The event includes outdoor demonstrations, activities, live music, vendors, food and more. For more information go to www.mtmfest.org.
I Love the ‘90s at Freedom Hall
What: I Love the 90s Tour with Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Ying Yang Twins and more
When: 7 p.m, Saturday, Aug. 19
Where: Freedom Hall, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City
Folks with love for the ‘90s can relive their favorite decade with the I Love The ‘90s show at Freedom Hall. The national touring show features ‘90s artists such as Vanilla Ice, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, Rob Base, Young MC, The Ying Yang Twins and more. For more information, go to www.ilovethe90stour.com.
Thursdays in the Vines in Abingdon
What: Thursdays in the Vines — Nicholas Jamerson and The Morning Jays
When: Doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24
Where: Abingdon Vineyards, 20530 Alvarado Road, Abingdon, Virginia
Thursdays in the Vines will feature the Appalachian singer-songwriter, Nicholas Jamerson and The Morning Jays. The Eastern Kentucky musician has stepped out as a solo artist following his time as part of the country duo, Sundy Best. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the event as there is a limited number of picnic tables. Tickets are on sale in person and online at www.abingdonvineyards.com/events.
The Appalachian Fair returns to the Gray Fairgrounds with funnel cakes, tractors, live music and more Aug. 21-26. The annual fair will offer farm animals, rides, games, food and more. For more information go to www.appalachianfair.com.