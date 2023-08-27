A view of the Nolichucky River gorge from USA Raft Adventure Resort in Unicoi County, near the western edge of 8-mile section of the river proposed for designation as a federally protected Wild & Scenic area.
James Estep practices the hammer throw, part of the Highland Games, at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City.
RobCon returns to the region with comic books, elaborate costumes and more.
Sunflowers can seen throughout Tennessee at the moment.
Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort, 2 Jones Branch Road, Erwin, Tennessee
Sol Driven Train and USA Raft Adventure Resort will return Sol Slam Mountain Jam to Erwin this weekend. According to USA Raft, the three-day music festival includes music, musical surprises, storytelling, outdoor activities, a kids concert and more. Sol Driven Train and other groups will perform. For more information go to www.usaraft.com.
Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival
What: Surgoinsville Riverfront Fest
When: 4 to 9 p.m., Friday Sept. 1 and noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2
Where: Surgoinsville Riverfront Park, 39 Long Bend Road, Surgoinsville, Tennessee
The Town of Surgoinsville will once again host the Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival this weekend in Surgoinsville. The festival will include a car and tractor show, live music, crafts, antique and collectible exhibitors, inflatables, food and more. For more information, call (423) 345-2213.
Sunflowers in Kingsport
What: U-Pick Sunflowers and Saturday Stroll event
When: Saturday, Sept. 2
Where: Strawberry Moon Blooms Flower Farm, 304 W Valley Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee
You can spend your Saturdays amongst the sunflowers with Strawberry Moon Blooms’ U-Pick and Sunflower Sunset Stroll event. Each Saturday in September, guests can purchase a ticket to take non-professional photos with the sunflowers or purchase a ticket to take photos and pick flowers. For more information go to www.strawberrymoonblooms.com.
Celtic Festival in Johnson City
What: Upper East Tennessee Celtic Festival
When: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 1-3
Where: Tipton Haynes State Historic Site, 2620 S. Roan St., Johnson City, Tennessee
The Appalachian Highlands Celts will host Tipton Haynes State Historic Site’s Upper East Tennessee Celtic Festival this weekend. Festivities include the Highland Games, a sword tournament, history presentations, music and more. There will also be local artisans such as glass blowers, woodworkers and jewelry makers, among others.
Comic convention in Abingdon
What: RobCon
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2
Where: Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, 1 Partnership Cir, Abingdon, Virginia
Calling all comic book and pop culture lovers: RobCon is back in Abingdon this year for its 36th year. The event is the largest comic convention in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. The event features cosplay and special guests that include digital artists, gamers and more. For more information go to www.robcon.org.
