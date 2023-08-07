High Knob Fest in Norton
What: High Knob Fest
When: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10-19
Where: Downtown Norton, Virginia
The High Knob Outdoor Fest returns to Southwest Virginia on Aug. 10-19. The festival highlights the variety of recreation opportunities in the High Knob region of Wise, Scott and Lee counties, as well as Norton. Events include a river floating trip, stargazing, a painting class, outdoor yoga, a 5K run and many more activities. For more information, go to www.highknoboutdoorfest.com.
Border Bash in downtown Bristol
What: Border Bash — Ben Sollee and Dave Eggar with opener Hawkins French
When: 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11
Where: Downtown Center & Country Music Mural, 810 State Street Bristol, Tennessee
Bristol’s downtown summer concert series, Border Bash, continues with Ben Sollee and Dave Eggar, as well as opener Hawkins French. Sollee’s music is often characterized by his soulful voice and his ability to infuse elements of multiple genres, as well as his virtuosic cello playing, according to event organizers. Eggar is a cellist and pianist who is well-versed in classic and contemporary music. Hawkins French is a singer-songwriter who got his start in Connecticut in the spring of 2019, according to event organizers, with an infectious onstage energy, warm demeanor and powerful and soulful voice. The event is free.
Casting Crowns in Elizabethton
What: Tweetsie Trail James: Casting Crowns
When: 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Elizabethton High School Citizens Bank Stadium, 907 Jason Witten Way, Elizabethton
The contemporary Christian rock band Casting Crowns will perform at Elizabethton’s Tweetsie Trail Jams on Saturday. The band has sold over 11 million albums and remains Billboard’s top-selling Christian music act since 2007. Songs like “Who Am I,” “Voice of Truth,” “Praise You in This Storm,” “Just Be Held” and “Only Jesus” have earned them nine No. 1 hits and four RIAA Gold certified digital singles. The Christian musician, Jordan Feliz, will perform as the special guest.
Blue Ridge Artisan Days Market at Freedom Hall
What: Blue Ridge Artisan Days — Crafting Away the Summertime Blues market
When: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Freedom Hall, 1320 Pactolas Road, Johnson City, Tennessee
Over 100 local businesses, artisans and other vendors will offer an array of items — from clothing and jewelry to soaps, baked goods and more. Food trucks will also be on-site. In addition to the market, children grades K-12 can create their own polymer clay pens, just in time for back to school. Admission and parking is free.
Foghat at Cameo Theater
What: Foghat
When: Show starts at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Thursday, Aug. 17
Where: Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Virginia
The English rock band Foghat is set to bring decades of its music to The Cameo Theater. The band is best known for its megahit “Slow Ride” but has amassed countless songs over 50 years. Since its start, Foghat has earned eight gold records, one platinum record and one double-platinum record. According to the band's website, they continue to release new music every few years.